Endgame: जनमत संग्रह से यूक्रेन के चार हिस्सों को रूस में मिलाने की तैयारी

West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged - LPR completely liberated, DPR partially, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/46mCQgbPlv

Decree on mobilisation has been signed and will come into effect on Wednesday... If territorial integrity threatened, Russia will use all available means - this is not a bluff, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022