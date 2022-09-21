Endgame: जनमत संग्रह से यूक्रेन के चार हिस्सों को रूस में मिलाने की तैयारी

West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged - LPR completely liberated, DPR partially, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/46mCQgbPlv— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
विशेष सैन्य अभियान ‘यूक्रेन जंग‘ पर लक्ष्य अपरिवर्तित: पुतिन
Decree on mobilisation has been signed and will come into effect on Wednesday... If territorial integrity threatened, Russia will use all available means - this is not a bluff, reports Russia's RT quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
इसके साथ ही पुतिन ने पश्चिमी देशों को चेतावनी दी कि यदि क्षेत्रीय अखंडता को खतरा पैदा हुआ तो रूस सभी उपलब्ध साधनों का उपयोग करेगा। इसे कोई झांसा नहीं समझा जाए। अपने देश की सैन्य मोर्चाबंदी के आदेश पर पुतिन ने दस्तखत कर दिए हैं और यह आज से ही लागू हो जाएगा। रूस के रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि देश में 3,00,000 रिजर्व सैनिकों को तैनात किया जाएगा।
पश्चिमी देशों ने बताया, जनमत संग्रह अवैध
⚡️Macron calls Russia’s sham ‘referendums’ in occupied Ukrainian areas cynicism and provocation.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 20, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s plans to hold pseudo-referendums on Sept. 23-27 to annex occupied Ukrainian territories.