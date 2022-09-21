scriptPutin's Endgame on Ukraine War: Preparing to merge 4 parts of Ukraine | Endgame: जनमत संग्रह से यूक्रेन के चार हिस्सों को रूस में मिलाने की तैयारी | Patrika News

Endgame: जनमत संग्रह से यूक्रेन के चार हिस्सों को रूस में मिलाने की तैयारी

यूक्रेन का युद्ध अब निर्णायक मोड़ पर पुहंच गया है। ऐसे समय में जबकि रूसी सेना को खारकीव समेत कई इलाकों से पीछे हटना पड़ा है, जंग के बीच ही रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने देश में सैन्य लामबंदी समेत 3 लाख रिजर्व सैनिकों को बुलाने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पश्चिमी देश रूस को तबाह व कमजोर करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। साथ ही पुतिन ने पश्चिमी देशों को चेतावनी भी दी। पुतिन ने कहा कि यदि रूस की अखंडता को खतरा पैदा हुआ तो सभी उपलब्ध साधनों का उपयोग करेगा। इसे कोई झांसा न समझे।

जयपुर

Updated: September 21, 2022 03:27:41 pm

रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन ने अब यूक्रेन के कुछ इलाकों में जनमत संग्रह कराकर उन्हें रूस में मिलाने की ओर कदम बढ़ा दिया है। इसकी तैयारी के पहले कदम के रूप में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने रूस में 3 लाख रिजर्व सैनिकों को तैनात करने का आदेश दिया है। पुतिन का ये ऐलान ऐसे वक्त पर आया, जब रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच पिछले 7 महीने से जंग जारी है और रूस को कई यूक्रेनी इलाकों से पीछे हटना पड़ा है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, रूस यूक्रेन के चार हिस्सों को मिलाने की तैयारी में है। इसके लिए रूस शुक्रवार से इन इलाकों में जनमत संग्रह शुरू कराने जा रहा है। इन इलाकों में रहने वाले लोग 23-27 सितंबर के बीच अपना वोट डाल सकेंगे।
putin_endgame.png
इन चार शहरों के रूस में मिलाने का है रूस का प्लान

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, रूस यूक्रेन के डोनेत्स्क, लुहांस्क, खुरासान और ज़ापोरिज्जिया को अपना हिस्सा बनाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। पुतिन ने इन इलाकों में जनमत संग्रह कराने का आदेश दिया है। पुतिन ने कहा कि यूक्रेन के लुहांस्क पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक (LPR) को मुक्त करा लिया गया और डोनेत्स्क पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक डीपीआर (DPR) को भी आंशिक रूप से मुक्त करा लिया गया है। इसी बीच रूस के रक्षा मंत्री ने बताया कि देश में 3,00,000 रिजर्व सैनिकों को तैनात किया जाएगा। पुतिन ने कहा, जो लोग रूस को लेकर हल्के बयान देते हैं, मैं उन लोगों को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि हमारे देश में विनाश के विभिन्न साधन हैं, ये नाटो देशों से ज्यादा आधुनिक हैं। जब हमारे देश की क्षेत्रीय अखंडता को खतरा पहुंचेगा, तो रक्षा के लिए रूस और हमारे लोग निश्चित रूप से इन संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।
विशेष सैन्य अभियान ‘यूक्रेन जंग‘ पर लक्ष्य अपरिवर्तित: पुतिन
रूसी समाचार एजेंसी आरटी ने पुतिन के हवाले से यह बात कही। आरटी के अनुसार पुतिन ने कहा है कि पश्चिमी देश रूस को तोड़ने-नष्ट करने का आह्वान कर रहे हैं, लेकिन हमवतन का भविष्य सुरक्षित करने के लिए यह कदम उठा रहे हैं। विशेष सैन्य अभियान ‘यूक्रेन जंग‘ का हमारा लक्ष्य अपरिवर्तित है। पुतिन ने कहा कि यूक्रेन के लुहांस्क पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक (LPR) को मुक्त करा लिया गया है और डोनेत्स्क पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक डीपीआर (DPR) को भी आंशिक रूप से मुक्त करा लिया गया है।
पश्चिमी देशों को पुतिन की चेतावनी
इसके साथ ही पुतिन ने पश्चिमी देशों को चेतावनी दी कि यदि क्षेत्रीय अखंडता को खतरा पैदा हुआ तो रूस सभी उपलब्ध साधनों का उपयोग करेगा। इसे कोई झांसा नहीं समझा जाए। अपने देश की सैन्य मोर्चाबंदी के आदेश पर पुतिन ने दस्तखत कर दिए हैं और यह आज से ही लागू हो जाएगा। रूस के रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि देश में 3,00,000 रिजर्व सैनिकों को तैनात किया जाएगा।
पश्चिमी देशों ने बताया, जनमत संग्रह अवैध
उधर, यूक्रेनऔर उसके सहयोगियों ने इस जनमत संग्रह को अवैध बताते हुए रूस पर निशाना साधा है।वहीं, राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने देश में आंशिक तौर पर सेना तैनात करने का आदेश दिया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि पश्चिमी देश रूस को तबाह और कमजोर करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। इन देशों ने हद पार कर दी है। इतना ही नहीं पुतिन नेपश्चिमी देशों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि अगर रूस की क्षेत्रीय अखंडता को खतरा पैदा हुआ, तो वे रूस के पास उपलब्ध सभी संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। पुतिन ने कहा कि इस चेतावनी को कतई हल्के में लेने की भूल न की जाए।
