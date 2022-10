'तानाशाह गद्दार शी जिनपिंग को हटाओ', चीन में लगे बैनर...कोविड की आड़ में दबाई जा रही आवाज

A banner against Xi Jinping is raised at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing. Admire the courage of this man, but when the giant ship sank, the screams of the passengers were only the meaning of tragedy. #TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/tMt4spulZR

Salute to the unnamed Beijing brave man who hung two banners on a viaduct in Haidian District today that read "No PCR tests, but food. No lockdown, but freedom. No Cultural Revolution, but reform. No leaders, but ballots. Strike and recall the dictatorial state thief Xi Jinping". pic.twitter.com/mruaneSgQV— 中国文字狱事件盘点 (@SpeechFreedomCN) October 13, 2022