इंडोनेशिया में फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान हुए दंगे से 150 से अधिक लोगों की मौत, सैकड़ों घायल

BREAKING: Over 100 people were killed and 200 injured in a riot at a football stadium in Malang Indonesia, authorities said. #news #BreakingNews #Newsnight #NewsUpdate #NewsBreak #soccer #Indonesia #malang #AremavsPersebaya #arema #Kanjuruhan #bonekjancok #football pic.twitter.com/SXhCPfTId9

