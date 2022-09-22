द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद पहली बार रूस ने की सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा, बोले जेलेंस्की, दुनिया नहीं देगी इसकी इजाजत

In remarks to the U.N. General Assembly, Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy calls out Russia's aggression: "We have seen who is the only one who wants war. There is only one entity among all U.N. member states who would say now...that he's happy with this war." https://t.co/aA4bzswuXo pic.twitter.com/qhQxmyMuT6— ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2022