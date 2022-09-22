द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद पहली बार रूस ने की सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा, बोले जेलेंस्की, दुनिया नहीं देगी इसकी इजाजत

यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने जर्मन मीडिया आउटलेट बिल्ड टीवी के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "मुझे विश्वास नहीं है कि वह (पुतिन) इन हथियारों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। मुझे नहीं लगता कि दुनिया उसे इन हथियारों का इस्तेमाल करने देगी।” ज़ेलेंस्की ने कहा, "पुतिन यूक्रेन को खून में डुबाना चाहते हैं, जिसमें उनके अपने सैनिकों का खून भी शामिल है"। दरअसल, पुतिन ने दावा किया था कि वो अपने देश की अखंडता को बरकरार रखने के लिए सभी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces partial military mobilization in Russia, reports Russia's RT— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ExV1PMrwKd
In remarks to the U.N. General Assembly, Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy calls out Russia's aggression: "We have seen who is the only one who wants war. There is only one entity among all U.N. member states who would say now...that he's happy with this war." https://t.co/aA4bzswuXo pic.twitter.com/qhQxmyMuT6— ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2022
#UPDATE Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said the partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin will lead to a "massive tragedy", in a video statement during one of his court cases. pic.twitter.com/oybE7cC4Xt— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 21, 2022
सेना के आंशिक मोबलाइजेशन के दिए थे पुतिन ने आदेश
Russia’s army has suffered grievous losses. To plug the holes, the country’s defence minister said 300,000 reservists would be mobilised https://t.co/Y8mPwMYVsV— The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 22, 2022
St. Petersburg: anti-government rally against army #mobilization and war #Russia #StPetersburg pic.twitter.com/HAR714tJnj— ALX 🇺🇦 (@alexYO1radio) September 21, 2022
रूस में सैन्य लामबंदी का विरोध शुरू
Protests in #Moscow against war in #Ukraine and mobilization into army. #Russia pic.twitter.com/9wyRJA36dk— Integration Nightmares (@bad_immigrant) September 21, 2022