द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद पहली बार रूस ने की सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा, बोले जेलेंस्की, दुनिया नहीं देगी इसकी इजाजत

यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की ने पुतिन की 'आंशिक लामबंदी' की घोषणा का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि उन्हें विश्वास नहीं है कि दुनिया पुतिन को परमाणु हथियारों का उपयोग करने की इजाजत देगी। बता दें, द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद ये पहली बार है कि रूस में रिजर्व सेना की लामबंदी की घोषणा की गई है। पुतिन की इस घोषणा के बाद माना जा रहा है कि रूस अब यूक्रेन के साथ इस लड़ाई में अपने देश के सभी संसाधनों, जिनमें परमाणु हथियार भी शामिल हैं को झोंकने का मन बना चुके हैं। सैन्य लामबंदी को इसी से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है।

Published: September 22, 2022 12:16:39 pm

यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की 'आंशिक लामबंदी' की घोषणा का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि उन्हें विश्वास नहीं है कि दुनिया पुतिन को परमाणु हथियारों का उपयोग करने की अनुमति देगी। समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर्स की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, जेलेंस्की ने भी रूसी सेना द्वारा कब्जा किए गए यूक्रेनी क्षेत्र को मुक्त करने के लिए संकल्प को दोहराया है। इससे पहले पुतिन ने ऐलान किया था कि वो देश में आंशिक सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने पश्चिमी देशों को चेतावनी भी दी थी कि उनकी बातों को हल्के में न लें। साथ ही पुतिन ने कहा कि अगर देश की अखंडता पर खतरा लगा तो वे सभी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल देश को बचाने के लिए कर सकते हैं।
यूक्रेन को खून में डुबोना चाहते हैं पुतिन
यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति ने जर्मन मीडिया आउटलेट बिल्ड टीवी के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "मुझे विश्वास नहीं है कि वह (पुतिन) इन हथियारों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। मुझे नहीं लगता कि दुनिया उसे इन हथियारों का इस्तेमाल करने देगी।” ज़ेलेंस्की ने कहा, "पुतिन यूक्रेन को खून में डुबाना चाहते हैं, जिसमें उनके अपने सैनिकों का खून भी शामिल है"। दरअसल, पुतिन ने दावा किया था कि वो अपने देश की अखंडता को बरकरार रखने के लिए सभी हथियारों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
जेलेंस्की ने आगे कहा, "कल पुतिन कह सकते हैं। यूक्रेन के अलावा, हम पोलैंड का एक हिस्सा भी चाहते हैं, अन्यथा हम परमाणु हथियारों का उपयोग करेंगे। हम ये समझौता नहीं कर सकते।”

सेना के आंशिक मोबलाइजेशन के दिए थे पुतिन ने आदेश
गौरतलब है कि रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने इससे पहले कहा था कि यूक्रेन में युद्ध लड़ने के लिए उसके 20 लाख मजबूत सैन्य रिजर्व को आंशिक रूप से जुटाने के आदेश पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए हैं। उनके अनुसार, रूस की "मातृभूमि, उसकी संप्रभुता और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता की रक्षा" के लिए निर्णय लिया गया है।
पुतिन ने कहा, "हम आंशिक लामबंदी के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, अर्थात्, केवल वे नागरिक जो वर्तमान में रिजर्व में हैं, वे भर्ती के अधीन होंगे। द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के बाद से यह रूस की पहली लामबंदी है और इस साल फरवरी से चल रहे रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के बीच बड़ा कदम भी।
रूस में सैन्य लामबंदी का विरोध शुरू
रूस में पुतिन की सैन्य लामबंदी का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। विरोध करने वालों में सिर्फ विरोधी नेता एलेक्सी नवालेनी ही नहीं हैं, जो इन दिनों जेल में हैं, बल्कि आम लोग भी इसके विरोध में सड़क पर उतर आए हैं, इस तरह के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं।
