Russia Army Mobilization: रूस में सैन्य लामबंदी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, 1300 से अधिक गिरफ्तार, जवान लोगों के देश छोड़ने पर रोक

UPDATE: Some 1,400 people were arrested in nearly 40 Russian cities while protesting the announced 'partial mobilization,' according to rights monitoring group OVD-Info.



Demonstrators were reportedly chanting "No to war" and "Putin to the trenches." pic.twitter.com/PJnEOWyxNs— DW News (@dwnews) September 21, 2022