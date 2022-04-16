रूसी हमले के कारण यूक्रेन के शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, सड़कों पुल तबाह, लोग पलायन करने को मजबूर

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी हमले के कारण यूक्रेन में हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर है। शिक्षा से लेकर आम जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो चुका है। लोगों के सामने खाने-पीने की दिक्कतें खड़ी हो गई हैं।
Updated: April 16, 2022 07:53:19 pm
⚡️70% of Severodonetsk destroyed.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 16, 2022
Head of the Severodonetsk Civil Military Administration Oleksandr Striuk said on April 15 that Severodonetsk is under heavy fire by Russian forces and that only around 20,000 residents of the total 135,000 remain in the city.
रूसी हमलों के बीच यूक्रेनियन ने 77, 000 से अधिक संपत्ति क्षति की शिकायतें दर्ज कराईं हैं। यूक्रेन के नागरिक रूस द्वारा नष्ट किए गए निजी घरों और अपार्टमेंटों के लिए सरकारी Diia app के माध्यम से एक अनुरोध सबमिट करके मुआवजे की मांग करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। वहीं, आज यूक्रेन के कई शहरों में लुहान्स्क ओब्लास्ट, रुबिज़ने, क्रेमिन्स्का और पोपसना में लगातार गोलीबारी के कारण लोग पलायन करने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।
⚡️Zelensky estimates up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war.
In an interview with CNN on April 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky compared these numbers to Russia’s, an estimated 19,000 to 20,000 soldiers killed.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 16, 2022
⚡️ UK Defense Ministry: Roads sustain serious damage in parts of Ukraine formerly besieged by Russia, making it a "significant challenge."— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 16, 2022
Russians also destroyed bridges, left land mines and abandoned vehicles along key routes as they withdrew from northern Ukraine.
