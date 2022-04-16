scriptRussia's war causes million dollar damage to Ukraine | रूसी हमले के कारण यूक्रेन के शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, सड़कों पुल तबाह, लोग पलायन करने को मजबूर | Patrika News

रूसी हमले के कारण यूक्रेन के शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, सड़कों पुल तबाह, लोग पलायन करने को मजबूर

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी हमले के कारण यूक्रेन में हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर है। शिक्षा से लेकर आम जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो चुका है। लोगों के सामने खाने-पीने की दिक्कतें खड़ी हो गई हैं।

Updated: April 16, 2022 07:53:19 pm

रूस द्वारा यूक्रेन पर हमले के कारण यूक्रेन को काफी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है। यहाँ का आम जन-जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो चुका है। शिक्षा से लेकर दैनिक सुविधाओं का अकाल पड़ गया है क्योंकि सब धीरे-धीरे तबाह हो रहा है। ताजा रिपोर्ट में सामने आया है कि रूसी आक्रमण के परिणामस्वरूप, यूक्रेनमें एक हजार से अधिक शैक्षिक सुविधाएं क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं या पूरी तरह से नष्ट हो गईं। यूक्रेन के शिक्षा मंत्री Serhiy Shkarlet ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की है। ।
यूक्रेन के शिक्षा मंत्री Serhiy Shkarlet के बयान के अनुसार, "जब से रूस ने यूक्रेन पर हमला किया है, अब तक 91 शैक्षणिक संस्थान पूरी तरह से नष्ट हो गए हैं, 923 आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं।" इसके अलावा यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेन्सकी ने दावा किया है कि युद्ध के दौरान 3,000 यूक्रेनी सैनिक मारे गए थे। इन हमलों में दर्जनों की संख्या में बच्चे भी मारे गए हैं।

यही नहीं Severodonetsk सिविल मिलिट्री एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के प्रमुख ऑलेक्ज़ेंडर स्ट्रीक ने बताया है कि Severodonetsk में रूसी सेना द्वारा भारी फायरिंग के कारण शहर में कुल 135, 000 लोगों में से केवल 20,000 निवासी ही रह रहे है। 70 फीसदी Severodonetsk तबाह हो चुका है। यूक्रेन के रक्षा मंत्रालय के अनुसार, रूस ने कई बड़े पुलों को भी तबाह कर दिया है जिससे वाहनों की आवाजाही में कठिनाई हो रही है।


रूसी हमलों के बीच यूक्रेनियन ने 77, 000 से अधिक संपत्ति क्षति की शिकायतें दर्ज कराईं हैं। यूक्रेन के नागरिक रूस द्वारा नष्ट किए गए निजी घरों और अपार्टमेंटों के लिए सरकारी Diia app के माध्यम से एक अनुरोध सबमिट करके मुआवजे की मांग करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। वहीं, आज यूक्रेन के कई शहरों में लुहान्स्क ओब्लास्ट, रुबिज़ने, क्रेमिन्स्का और पोपसना में लगातार गोलीबारी के कारण लोग पलायन करने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

Mahima Pandey

