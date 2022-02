धमाके दहला रहे, बिल्डिंग थरथरा रही... छुपे तो छुपे कहां? यूक्रेन के लोगों की आपबीती उन्हीं की जुबानी

Very strong explosions that make our house shake. We are sitting on the bathroom floor, covered on top of the mattress from the children's bed. For what? pic.twitter.com/abH7KvmwWr

Fucking serenes 😭 again…



I was hoping that I could stay home today, but I had to go to the shelter immediately.



I'm not going to send you a photo because it's even worse than in horror movies, guys…— Nlo47 🧘🏻‍♀️🇺🇦 (@Nlo47_nft) February 25, 2022