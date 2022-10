दुनिया के एकमात्र 'शाकाहारी' मगरमच्छ की मौत, इस मंदिर का था रखवाला, देखें Crocodile की अंतिम यात्रा का Video

Devotees at the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy #temple in #kerala #india ,paying last respects to ‘Babiya’, the #vegetarian #crocodile that is said to have been guarding the temple lake for 75+yrs.. the mugger Croc was fed holy offerings from the puja, twice a day.. gentle giant! pic.twitter.com/TLVgBIQG0t