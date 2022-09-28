scriptThere are clear terrorism threats that continue to emanate from Pak | पाकिस्तान से ही पैदा होने वाले आतंकवाद के भी स्पष्ट खतरे हैं: अमरीकी विदेश मंत्री | Patrika News

पाकिस्तान से ही पैदा होने वाले आतंकवाद के भी स्पष्ट खतरे हैं: अमरीकी विदेश मंत्री

'पाकिस्तान से पैदा होने वाला आतंकवाद का स्पष्ट खतरा है', F-16 पैकेज पर अमरीका ने भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर के सामने एक बार फिर सफाई दी है। बता दें बाइडेन प्रशासन ने, अमरीका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के फैसले को पलटते हुए पाकिस्तान को एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान के बेड़े के रखरखाव के लिए 45 करोड़ डॉलर की वित्तीय सहायता को मंजूरी दी थी।

जयपुर

Updated: September 28, 2022 08:11:14 am

अमरीका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकेन एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान को एफ-16 विमानों के रख रखाव के लिए दी गई 450 मिलियन डॉलर की मदद पर सफाई दी है।पाकिस्तान को दी गई मदद को आतंकवाद से लड़ने के लिए दी गई मदद बताते हुए ब्लिंकेन ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के बाहर आतंकवाद के खतरे होने के साथ-साथ पाकिस्तान की जमीन से ही पैदा होने वाले आतंकवाद के खतरे स्पष्ट हैं। ब्लिंकेन ने कहा, "स्पष्ट आतंकवाद के खतरे हैं जो पाकिस्तान से ही पैदा होते हैं, साथ ही साथ पड़ोसी देशों से उत्पन्न होते रहते हैं और चाहे वह टीटीपी हो जो पाकिस्तान को निशाना बना रहा हो, चाहे वह आईएसआईएस हो या चाहे वह अल-कायदा हो, मुझे लगता है कि खतरे स्पष्ट हैं, जाने-पहचाने हैं और हम सभी की दिलचस्पी यह सुनिश्चित करने में है कि हमारे पास उनसे निपटने के साधन हैं और पाकिस्तान को दी गई मदद इसके बारे में है।”
s_jaishankar_with_blinken_21.jpg
पाकिस्तान को दी थी 45 करोड़ डॉलर की मदद

दरअसल हाल ही में अमरीका ने पाकिस्तान को एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान के बेड़े के रखरखाव के लिए 45 करोड़ डॉलर की वित्तीय सहायता को मंजूरी दी थी। अब अपने फैसले का बचाव करते हुए अमरीका ने कहा कि ‘‘स्पष्ट’’ आतंकवादी खतरों से निपटने की इस्लामाबाद की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए विमानों का ‘रखरखाव’ सुनिश्चित करने के वास्ते सैन्य उपकरण उपलब्ध कराना ‘‘हमारा दायित्व’’ है।
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के फैसले को पलटते हुए दी गई थी मदद
इस महीने की शुरुआत में ही अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के फैसले को पलटते हुए पाकिस्तान को एफ-16 लड़ाकू विमान के बेड़े के रखरखाव के लिए 45 करोड़ डॉलर की वित्तीय सहायता को मंजूरी दी थी। अमरीका की यात्रा पर आए विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने इस फैसले पर सवाल उठाया था। अमरीका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने इस मुद्दे पर सवालों के जवाब में कहा, ‘‘यह पाकिस्तान के पास लंबे समय से मौजूद एफ-16 के लिए रखरखाव से संबंधित है। इनमें कुछ नया नहीं है, बल्कि उसके (पाकिस्तान के) पास जो मौजूद है उसे बरकरार रखा जा रहा है। हमारी जिम्मेदारी और दायित्व है कि हम जिसे सैन्य उपकरण उपलब्ध कराएं, उसका रखरखाव भी किया जाए। यह हमारा दायित्व है।’’
संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को किया संबोधित
भारत के साथ विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर के साथ एक संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन में ब्लिंकन ने कहा, ‘‘पाकिस्तान से ही पैदा होने वाले आतंकवाद के स्पष्ट खतरे हैं और चाहे तहरीक-ए-तालिबान पाकिस्तान हो, चाहे आईएस या अल-कायदा, मुझे लगता है कि खतरे स्पष्ट हैं और यह सुनिश्चित करने में हम सभी का हित है कि हमारे पास उनसे निपटने के साधन हों।’’ ब्लिंकन ने पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी से बातचीत करने के एक दिन बाद कहा कि अमेरिका अपने मित्रों को अपने मतभेद कूटनीति, संवाद के जरिये हल करने के लिए प्रेरित करता है।
पाक विदेश मंत्री के साथ नहीं किया संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन
बता दें, अमरीकी विदेश मंत्री ने सिर्फ भारत के विदेश मंत्री के साथ ही संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया, पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो के साथ अमरीका के विदेश मंत्री और उनके प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने मुलाकात जरूर की, पर किसी संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित नहीं किया।
इसके पहले अमरीका के रक्षा मंत्री ने भी भारत के विदेश मंत्री को विशेष सम्मान के साथ अमरीका के रक्षा मंत्रालय के मुख्यालय में आमंत्रित किया था और द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों पर पर चर्चा की थी।
