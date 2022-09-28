पाकिस्तान से ही पैदा होने वाले आतंकवाद के भी स्पष्ट खतरे हैं: अमरीकी विदेश मंत्री

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के फैसले को पलटते हुए दी गई थी मदद
An open and productive discussion today with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken .— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2022
Continued our conversation on global issues over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/gTVTS2MHqh
संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को किया संबोधित
Important discussion today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar about #USIndia's continued collaboration on global health challenges, climate change and clean energy, food security, and the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine. #USIndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/aZcMn9oXrP— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 27, 2022
celebrated #PakUsAt75 w/ @SecBlinken & Pak-US community at @StateDept. History has proven that when 🇵🇰 & 🇺🇸 work together we achieved great things. developing countries are looking for climate Justice. 🇺🇸 & int. community can play key role in helping build back better & greener. https://t.co/hLG7lOwiXn pic.twitter.com/n6Ob7pkZcU— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 27, 2022
पाक विदेश मंत्री के साथ नहीं किया संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन
Pleasure to meet @SecDef once again.
Defence and Security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership. We noted the steady progress in policy exchange, interoperability, defense trade, service exercises and military-industrial cooperation. pic.twitter.com/9AkvTkALGk— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2022