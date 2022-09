दुनियाभर में बढ़ रहा है भारत और भारतवंशियों का मान, हिंदुस्तान को मिल रहे वैश्विक नेतृत्व के ये अहम मंच

India will assume Presidency of #G20 for one year from 1st Dec 2022 to 30 Nov 2023. 🇮🇳India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country.



G20 Leaders' Summit at level of Heads of State and Govt scheduled to be held on 9 and 10th September next year in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/NsLDJ3lnyU