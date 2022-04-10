scriptTomorrow virtual meeting between Prime Minister Modi US President Bide | प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन के बीच कल होगी वर्चुअल मीटिंग | Patrika News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन के बीच कल होगी वर्चुअल मीटिंग

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन सोमवार, 11 अप्रैल को वर्चुअल मीटिंग करेंगे। इस वर्चुअल मीटिंग में दोनों नेता द्विपक्षीय सहयोग के मुद्दे के साथ कई और मुद्दों पर वार्तालाप करेंगे। यह वर्चुअल मीटिंग भारत और अमरीका के बीच होने जा रहे 2+2 मंत्रिस्तरीय वार्ता के पहले होगी।

नई दिल्ली

Updated: April 10, 2022 08:41:39 pm

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के बीच सोमवार को वर्चुअल मीटिंग होगी। विदेश मंत्रालय ने बताया कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी 11 अप्रैल को यूएसए के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के साथ वर्चुअल मीटिंग करेंगे। दोनों नेता चल रहे द्विपक्षीय सहयोग की समीक्षा करेंगे और दक्षिण एशिया, हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र और आपसी हित के वैश्विक मुद्दों पर हाल के घटनाक्रमों पर विचारों का आदान-प्रदान करेंगे।
tomorrow-virtual-meeting-between-prime-minister-modi-us-president-bide.jpg
इसके साथ ही विदेश मंत्रालय ने बताया कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच होने जा रही वर्चुअल मीटिंग भारत और अमरीका 2+2 मंत्रिस्तरीय वार्ता से पहले होगी। इस मीटिंग का नेतृत्व भारतीय पक्ष में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और विदेश मंत्रालय एस जयशंकर वहीं अमरीका की तरफ से रक्षा सचिव लॉयड ऑस्टिन और विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन करेंगे।

कहां होगी 2+2 मंत्रिस्तरीय बैठक
भारत और अमरीका के बीच होने जा रहे 2+2 मंत्रिस्तरीय की बैठक 11 अप्रैल को वॉशिंगटन में होगी। वहीं इसके बाद 13 से 15 अप्रैल के बीच भारतीय रक्षा मंत्री और अमरीकी रक्षा विभाग की भी बैठक होगी।
Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

