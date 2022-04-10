प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडन के बीच कल होगी वर्चुअल मीटिंग

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन सोमवार, 11 अप्रैल को वर्चुअल मीटिंग करेंगे। इस वर्चुअल मीटिंग में दोनों नेता द्विपक्षीय सहयोग के मुद्दे के साथ कई और मुद्दों पर वार्तालाप करेंगे। यह वर्चुअल मीटिंग भारत और अमरीका के बीच होने जा रहे 2+2 मंत्रिस्तरीय वार्ता के पहले होगी।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: April 10, 2022 08:41:39 pm
PM Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President of USA Joseph R Biden on 11th April. The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation & exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region & global issues of mutual interest: MEA— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022
The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, MEA added— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022
