फिज़ी में 14 मिनट में भूकंप के दो झटके



कितनी रही भूकंपों की गहराई?



फिज़ी में आज आए पहले भूकंप की गहराई 536.6 किलोमीटर और दूसरे भूकंप की गहराई 536.9 किलोमीटर रही।





On 2024-03-02, at 00:26:40 (UTC), there was an earthquake around Fiji region. The depth of the hypocenter is about 536.6km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.8.https://t.co/Qmplx9Icmd pic.twitter.com/NlEoltzrQd