फिज़ी में 14 मिनट में भूकंप के दो झटके

नई दिल्ली
Published: Mar 02, 2024 12:54:34 pm

Submitted by:

Tanay Mishra

Fiji Earthquakes: फिज़ी में आज 14 मिनट के भीतर ही भूकंप के दो झटके आ गए।

Earthquakes in Fiji

दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। हर दिन अलग-अलग जगहों पर भूकंप आ रहे हैं और वो भी एक दिन में एक से ज़्यादा। पर कई बार तो एक ही जगह एक ही दिन में एक से ज़्यादा भूकंप भी आते हैं। आज, शनिवार, 2 मार्च को फिज़ी (Fiji), जो दक्षिण प्रशान्त महासागर (South Pacific Ocean) के मेलानेशिया (Melanesia) में एक द्वीप देश है, में 14 मिनट में दो भूकंप आए। पहले भूकंप की रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 5.8 रही और भारतीय समयानुसार यह जल्द सुबह 5 बजकर 56 मिनट पर आया। दूसरा भूकंप जो एक आफ्टरशॉक रहा, की रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 4.6 रही और भारतीय समयानुसार यह जल्द सुबह 6 बजकर 09 मिनट पर आया।


कितनी रही भूकंपों की गहराई?

फिज़ी में आज आए पहले भूकंप की गहराई 536.6 किलोमीटर और दूसरे भूकंप की गहराई 536.9 किलोमीटर रही।


नहीं हुआ नुकसान

फिज़ी में आज आए भूकंपों से नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।

भूकंप के मामलों का बढ़ना है चिंताजनक

दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है। दुनियाभर में पिछले एक साल में किसी न किसी जगह भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। कुछ भूकंपों से किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होता है, पर पिछले कुछ महीनों में कुछ ऐसे भी भूंकप देखने को मिले हैं जिनसे भारी तबाही मची है। पिछले साल तुर्की (Turkey), सीरिया (Syria), मोरक्को (Morocco), अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan), नेपाल (Nepal) और चीन (China) में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई थी। इसी साल 1 जनवरी को जापान में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई। हालांकि सभी भूकंप तबाही नहीं मचाते, पर भूकंप के मामलों का बढ़ना चिंताजनक है।

