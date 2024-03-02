फिज़ी में 14 मिनट में भूकंप के दो झटके

कितनी रही भूकंपों की गहराई?
फिज़ी में आज आए पहले भूकंप की गहराई 536.6 किलोमीटर और दूसरे भूकंप की गहराई 536.9 किलोमीटर रही।
On 2024-03-02, at 00:26:40 (UTC), there was an earthquake around Fiji region. The depth of the hypocenter is about 536.6km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.8.https://t.co/Qmplx9Icmd pic.twitter.com/NlEoltzrQd— World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) March 2, 2024
On 2024-03-02, at 00:39:37 (UTC), there was an earthquake around Fiji region. The depth of the hypocenter is about 536.9km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 4.6.https://t.co/5HD0GpDQX9 pic.twitter.com/SKeei2RIhq— World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) March 2, 2024
नहीं हुआ नुकसान
फिज़ी में आज आए भूकंपों से नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।
भूकंप के मामलों का बढ़ना है चिंताजनक
दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है। दुनियाभर में पिछले एक साल में किसी न किसी जगह भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। कुछ भूकंपों से किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होता है, पर पिछले कुछ महीनों में कुछ ऐसे भी भूंकप देखने को मिले हैं जिनसे भारी तबाही मची है। पिछले साल तुर्की (Turkey), सीरिया (Syria), मोरक्को (Morocco), अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan), नेपाल (Nepal) और चीन (China) में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई थी। इसी साल 1 जनवरी को जापान में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई। हालांकि सभी भूकंप तबाही नहीं मचाते, पर भूकंप के मामलों का बढ़ना चिंताजनक है।