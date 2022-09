UK New PM Liz Truss: ब्रिटेन की मिली तीसरी Women Prime Minister, अब भारत को ऐसे पहुंचाएंगी फायदा! समझिए पूरा कनेक्शन

Congratulations @TrussLiz on being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Look forward to work for closer India-UK trade & investment ties. I am sure under your leadership our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. 🇮🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sIHb7xKL1o

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022