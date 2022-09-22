scriptUkraine's Prime Minister seeks India's support to stop Russia, thanks | यूक्रेन के प्रधानमंत्री ने रूस को रोकने के लिए मांगा भारत का साथ, मानवीय सहायता के लिए दिया धन्यवाद | Patrika News

यूक्रेन के प्रधानमंत्री ने रूस को रोकने के लिए मांगा भारत का साथ, मानवीय सहायता के लिए दिया धन्यवाद

यूक्रेन के प्रधानमंत्री डेनिस श्यामल ने मानवीय सहायता के लिए नई दिल्ली को धन्यवाद देते हुए बुधवार को विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर से मुलाकात के दौरान भारत से रूस के आक्रमण को रोकने के लिए 'वैश्विक ताकतों में शामिल होने' का आग्रह किया।

जयपुर

Published: September 22, 2022 12:31:34 pm

यूक्रेन के प्रधानमंत्री डेनिस श्यामल ने मानवीय सहायता के लिए नई दिल्ली को धन्यवाद देते हुए बुधवार को विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर से मुलाकात के दौरान भारत से रूस के आक्रमण को रोकने के लिए 'वैश्विक ताकतों में शामिल होने' का आग्रह किया। श्यामल ने महासभा की उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक के इतर उनकी बैठक के बाद ट्वीट किया, "मैंने यूक्रेन के खिलाफ रूस के युद्ध को रोकने के लिए एकजुट हो रही ताकतों में शामिल होने की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया और मानवीय सहायता के लिए भारत सरकार और लोगों को धन्यवाद दिया।" उनकी बैठक यूक्रेन पर सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक की पूर्व संध्या पर हुई जिसमें जयशंकर के भाग लेने की उम्मीद है।
zelensky_on_putin_jaishankar_at_un.jpg
यूक्रेन संकट पर चिंताओं को साझा किया: जयशंकर
अपनी मुलाकात के बारे में ट्वीट करते हुए जयशंकर ने कहा कि उन्होंने यूक्रेन के नेता को अपने दृष्टिकोण और मौजूदा संघर्ष के आकलन को साझा करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने कहा, "खाद्य सुरक्षा, ऊर्जा सुरक्षा और परमाणु सुविधाओं की सुरक्षा सहित उनके परिणामों पर चर्चा की।" श्यामल ने यह भी ट्वीट किया कि उन्होंने अपने देश से खाद्यान्न निर्यात करने के लिए काला सागर गलियारे के लिए भारत के समर्थन और जापोरिज्जिया परमाणु ऊर्जा स्टेशन (जेडएनपीपी) के आसपास के क्षेत्र के विसैन्यीकरण के लिए चर्चा की।
रूस के कब्जे में यूरोप का सबसे बड़ा परमाणु संयंत्र

दरअसल, यूरोप का सबसे बड़ा परमाणु संयंत्र रूस के कब्जे में है और इसे खतरे में डालते हुए इसके चारों ओर गोलाबारी की जा रही है। जबकि भारत रूस के आक्रमण पर तटस्थ रहा है और मास्को की निंदा करने वाली परिषद और विधानसभा में वोटों से परहेज कर रहा है, हालांकि इसने यूक्रेन को मानवीय सहायता प्रदान की है।
क्या संयुक्त राष्ट्र में बदलेगा भारत का रुख

मोदी ने पिछले हफ्ते समरकंद में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के साथ अपनी मुलाकात के दौरान कहा था कि, "आज का युग युद्ध का युग नहीं है। हमने आपके साथ कई बार फोन पर इस पर चर्चा की है कि लोकतंत्र, कूटनीति और संवाद पूरी दुनिया को छूते हैं।" लेकिन यह देखना होगा कि क्या इससे संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत की स्थिति और वोटों में कोई बदलाव आएगा।
newsletter

Swatantra Jain

Home / World

अगली खबर

right-arrow

द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद पहली बार रूस ने की सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा, बोले जेलेंस्की, दुनिया नहीं देगी इसकी इजाजत

द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध के बाद पहली बार रूस ने की सैन्य लामबंदी की घोषणा, बोले जेलेंस्की, दुनिया नहीं देगी इसकी इजाजत

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
27 सितंबर को बंद रहेंगे सभी दफ्तर और स्कूल, 18 जिलों में अवकाश घोषित
2
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में भारी से अति भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, इन जिलों में होगी झमाझम
3
राजस्थान में पांच जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, अचानक होगी जोरदार बारिश
4
शराब दुकानें बंद : तो इस वजह से 2 दिन बंद रहेंगी शराब दुकानें, आदेश जारी
5
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में 22 व 23 को भारी बारिश, जोधपुर-बीकानेर संभाग से मानसून की विदाई शुरू
6
General Holiday Declared On The Day Of Polling In nagriya nikay chunav | 27 सितंबर को बंद रहेंगे सभी दफ्तर और स्कूल, 18 जिलों में अवकाश घोषित | Patrika News

टेरर फंडिंग को लेकर NIA की 13 राज्यों में छापेमारी जारी, PFI के 106 सदस्य गिरफ्तार, विरोध में 'NIA गो बैक' के लगे नारे
टेरर फंडिंग को लेकर NIA की 13 राज्यों में छापेमारी जारी, PFI के 106 सदस्य गिरफ्तार, विरोध में 'NIA गो बैक' के लगे नारे
NIA की छापेमारी के खिलाफ कई राज्यों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली से PFI प्रमुख परवेज अहमद भी गिरफ्तार
NIA की छापेमारी के खिलाफ कई राज्यों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली से PFI प्रमुख परवेज अहमद भी गिरफ्तार
चंडीगढ़ MMS कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, सेना का जवान लड़कियों के अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के लिए कर रहा था मजबूर
चंडीगढ़ MMS कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, सेना का जवान लड़कियों के अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के लिए कर रहा था मजबूर
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव: राहुल गांधी को मनाने में जुटे नेता, अशोक गहलोत आज केरल में मिलकर करेंगे आखिरी कोशिश
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव: राहुल गांधी को मनाने में जुटे नेता, अशोक गहलोत आज केरल में मिलकर करेंगे आखिरी कोशिश
ब्रिटेन में हिंदू मंदिरों पर हमलों को लेकर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जताई नाराजगी, विदेश सचिव जेम्स क्लेवरली के सामने उठाया मुद्दा
ब्रिटेन में हिंदू मंदिरों पर हमलों को लेकर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जताई नाराजगी, विदेश सचिव जेम्स क्लेवरली के सामने उठाया मुद्दा
'गुजरात पाकिस्तान नहीं है, लेकिन...', शिवसेना ने सामना के जरिए शिंदे-बीजेपी सरकार पर फिर बोला हमला
'गुजरात पाकिस्तान नहीं है, लेकिन...', शिवसेना ने सामना के जरिए शिंदे-बीजेपी सरकार पर फिर बोला हमला
इमरान खान ने फिर PM मोदी की तारीफ में पढ़े कसीदे, भ्रष्टाचार पर अपने ही पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को जमकर घेरा
इमरान खान ने फिर PM मोदी की तारीफ में पढ़े कसीदे, भ्रष्टाचार पर अपने ही पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को जमकर घेरा
AUS के खिलाफ दूसरे टी-20 में भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन लगभग तय, जसप्रीत बुमराह की होगी वापसी, चहल होंगे बाहर
AUS के खिलाफ दूसरे टी-20 में भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन लगभग तय, जसप्रीत बुमराह की होगी वापसी, चहल होंगे बाहर
योगी सरकार का नया हुक्म, खेतों में कटीले तार लगाने पर लगा बैन, आदेश न मानने पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
योगी सरकार का नया हुक्म, खेतों में कटीले तार लगाने पर लगा बैन, आदेश न मानने पर होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
AAP Vs Governor: पंजाब राज्यपाल ने दिया AAP सरकार को झटका, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र किया रद्द
AAP Vs Governor: पंजाब राज्यपाल ने दिया AAP सरकार को झटका, विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र किया रद्द
America's Interest Rate: फेडरल रिजर्व ने लगातार तीसरी बार 0.75% बढ़ाई ब्याज दर, वैश्विक मंदी की ओर दुनिया?
America's Interest Rate: फेडरल रिजर्व ने लगातार तीसरी बार 0.75% बढ़ाई ब्याज दर, वैश्विक मंदी की ओर दुनिया?
पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए अब नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट! चुनाव आयोग ने ऑप्शन खत्म करने का रखा प्रस्ताव
पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए अब नहीं डाल पाएंगे वोट! चुनाव आयोग ने ऑप्शन खत्म करने का रखा प्रस्ताव
INDW vs ENGW, 2nd ODI: भारत ने दूसरे वनडे में इंग्लैंड को 88 रन से हराया, कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर का शानदार शतक
INDW vs ENGW, 2nd ODI: भारत ने दूसरे वनडे में इंग्लैंड को 88 रन से हराया, कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर का शानदार शतक
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

टेरर फंडिंग को लेकर NIA की 13 राज्यों में छापेमारी जारी, PFI के 106 सदस्य गिरफ्तार, विरोध में 'NIA गो बैक' के लगे नारेNIA की छापेमारी के खिलाफ कई राज्यों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली से PFI प्रमुख परवेज अहमद भी गिरफ्तारचंडीगढ़ MMS कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, सेना का जवान लड़कियों के अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के लिए कर रहा था मजबूरकांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव: राहुल गांधी को मनाने में जुटे नेता, अशोक गहलोत आज केरल में मिलकर करेंगे आखिरी कोशिशब्रिटेन में हिंदू मंदिरों पर हमलों को लेकर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जताई नाराजगी, विदेश सचिव जेम्स क्लेवरली के सामने उठाया मुद्दा'गुजरात पाकिस्तान नहीं है, लेकिन...', शिवसेना ने सामना के जरिए शिंदे-बीजेपी सरकार पर फिर बोला हमलाइमरान खान ने फिर PM मोदी की तारीफ में पढ़े कसीदे, भ्रष्टाचार पर अपने ही पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को जमकर घेराAUS के खिलाफ दूसरे टी-20 में भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन लगभग तय, जसप्रीत बुमराह की होगी वापसी, चहल होंगे बाहर
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.