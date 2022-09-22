यूक्रेन के प्रधानमंत्री ने रूस को रोकने के लिए मांगा भारत का साथ, मानवीय सहायता के लिए दिया धन्यवाद

At the UN Headquarters this morning, called on Prime Minister of Ukraine @Denys_Shmyhal.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2022
Thank him for sharing his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict. Discussed their consequences, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/UtCaWXeoyu
यूक्रेन संकट पर चिंताओं को साझा किया: जयशंकर
We count on India's support in providing grain corridors & demilitarization of the ZNPP. During a meeting with the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar I emphasized the need to join forces to stop russia's war against 🇺🇦. Thanked 🇮🇳 Government and people for humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/ekzrgvnYIR— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 21, 2022