🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: HOUSE PASSES 3-MONTH FUNDING BILL



The House approved a short-term funding bill with just hours to spare before the shutdown deadline.



Final vote tally:



Yea: 366



Nay: 34



Present: 1



Not voting: 29



The bill now heads to the Senate for final approval.



Source: AP… https://t.co/DQ9ntLgm4R pic.twitter.com/uHE66kRjPI