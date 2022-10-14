scriptUS President Biden got 50 percent off for public service at restaurant | अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन को रेस्टोरेंट पर 'जनसेवा' के लिए मिली 50% की छूट, पर क्या बाइडेन ने ली? Video | Patrika News

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन को रेस्टोरेंट पर 'जनसेवा' के लिए मिली 50% की छूट, पर क्या बाइडेन ने ली? Video

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन हाल में कैलिफोर्निया की यात्रा पर थे। वहाँ, उन्होंने एक टेकअवे ऑर्डर लिया था। इस ऑर्डर पर उनको 50 प्रतिशत डिस्काउंट जनसेवा के कारण दिया गया। पर 79 वर्षीय बिडेन ने इसके बजाय, टेकआउट ऑर्डर के लिए चार गुना राशि का भुगतान किया। जबकि उन्हें लोकप्रिय मैक्सिकन रेस्तरां द्वारा बड़ी छूट की पेशकश की गई थी। अब ये Video सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हो रहा है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: October 14, 2022 12:25:06 pm

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन का एक वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दिखाया गया है कि अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, दक्षिणी कैलिफोर्निया में एक लोकप्रिय मैक्सिकन रेस्तरां टैकोस 1986 पर कुछ चिकन क्साडिलस लेने के लिए रुकते हैं। यहां पर वे, कैशियर का अभिवादन करने के बाद, कैलिफोर्निया के एक राजनेता करेन बास का जिक्र करते हुए "टेकआउट ऑर्डर फॉर बास" मांगते हैं। इसके बाद बाइडेन फिर कुल बिल मांगते हैं, जिसमें कैशियर उसे "जनसेवा" के लिए 50 प्रतिशत की छूट देने की पेशकश करता है।
Foodie Joe Biden_at_restaurant get 50% off, video goes viral.jpg
बाइडेन ने उसे चुकाया चार गुना बिल

छूट के बाद, बाइडेन का कुल बिल $16.45 हो गया, लेकिन बाइडेन ने इसके बदले $60 डॉलर दिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने जोर देकर कहा कि जो अगला व्यक्ति आए उसे 45 डॉलर की छूट दे देना है। स्टोर को छोड़ने से पहले, किसी ने बाइडेन से पूछा कि उन्होंने क्या लिया, जिसका उसने जवाब दिया "चिकन क्साडिला"।
वायरल हो रहा वीडियो, देख चुके हैं 15 लाख लोग, हजारों कमेंट
कैशियर और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति के बीच इस पूरी बातचीत का एक वीडियो ऑनलाइन वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो पर यूजर्स के बहुत मजेदार कमेंट आ रहे हैं।
एक ट्विटर यूजर ने इस पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, 'सो क्यूट !! "सार्वजनिक सेवा के लिए 50% छूट !!!" अगर मैं वहाँ रहता, तो मैं उस युवक की वजह से साप्ताहिक रूप से वहां से निकल रहा होता !!! मुझे यकीन है कि खाना शानदार है। वे शायद अपना खाना प्यार से पकाते हैं।”
एक अन्य व्यक्ति ने टिप्पणी की, "मैं आपसे बहुत प्यार करता हूं, राष्ट्रपति महोदय, जो बाइडेन। ...दयालुता को एक अमेरिकी मूल्य बनने की जरूरत है। अगर हम सब एक दूसरे की मदद करें, थोड़ी सी भी, तो सबकी जिंदगी बेहतर है, नहीं? इस तरह के और उदाहरण पेश किए जाने हैं। आपको धन्यवाद।"
Swatantra Jain

