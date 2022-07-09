scriptUS President Joe Biden caught in the 'Repeat The Line' teleprompter, read the wrong message during the speech, Elon Musk taunted | 'Repeat The Line' टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर के चक्कर में फंसे अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, भाषण के दौरान पढ़ दिया गलत संदेश, एलन मस्क ने कसा तंज | Patrika News

'Repeat The Line' टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर के चक्कर में फंसे अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, भाषण के दौरान पढ़ दिया गलत संदेश, एलन मस्क ने कसा तंज

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन भाषण के दौरान टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर के चक्कर में फंस गए, उन्होंने भाषण के दौरान टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर में उनके लिए लिखे संदेश को पढ़ दिया। इसके बाद भाषण के दौरान गलत संदेश पढ़ने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है, जिस पर एलन मस्क ने तंज कसा है।

Published: July 09, 2022 04:38:20 pm

अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन भाषण के दौरान एक छोटी सी गलती कर गए, जिसको लेकर दुनिका के सबसे अमीर आदमी और टेस्ला के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने उन पर तंज कसा है। दरअसल व्हाइट हाउस में अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर में देखकर भाषण दे रहे थे, इसी दौरान टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर में उनके लिए लिखे संदेश को भी उन्होंने भाषण की तरह पढ़ दिया। टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर में किसी लाइन को रिपीट करने के लिए लिखा गया था, जिसे उन्होंने भाषण की तरह ही 'रिपीट द लाइन' (Repeat The Line) पढ़ दिया।
us-president-joe-biden-caught-in-repeat-the-line-teleprompter-read-wrong-message-during-speech-video-went-viral_2.jpg
US President Joe Biden caught in the 'Repeat The Line' teleprompter, read the wrong message during the speech, Elon Musk taunted
इसके बाद अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसको लेकर टेस्ला के सीईओ एलन मस्क तंज कसते हुए लिखा जो टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर पर कंट्रोल करता है, वही असली राष्ट्रपति है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने 2004 मे रिलीज हुई "एंकरमैन" मूवी की एक फोटो शेयर की।

राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के बचाव में आए लोग
अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन का गलती वाला भाषण तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें कई रिपब्लिकन समर्थकों सहित अन्य लोगों ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं। हालांकि कई लोग राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के बचाव में तर्क दे रहे हैं कि उन्होंने वास्तव में जो कहा वह था "मुझे इसे दोहराने दो।"
