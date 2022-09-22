अमरीका ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट के लिए समर्थन दोहराया

U. S. President #JoeBiden supports #Germany, #Japan and #India as permanent members of a reformed United Nations Security Council, a senior official of his administration has said.https://t.co/2whDbDLcW8— The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 22, 2022
President Biden's tough message at UNGA address
President Biden: "A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter."
Video: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/G8JxprXFcR— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) September 21, 2022
गैर-स्थायी दोनों प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या बढ़ाने का भी समर्थन
@POTUS addressed the world at #UNGA, reminding the assembled leaders that shared challenges require shared action, and underscoring U.S. determination to end conflict, advance human rights, and to unite to tackle food insecurity and global health challenges.