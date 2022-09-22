scriptUS reiterates support for India's permanent seat in UN Security Counci | अमरीका ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट के लिए समर्थन दोहराया | Patrika News

अमरीका ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट के लिए समर्थन दोहराया

अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने बुधवार 21 सितंबर को सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट देने के लिए अमरीका की प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराया। उन्होंने घोषणा की, संयुक्त राज्य अमरीका इस महत्वपूर्ण कार्य के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।" बाइडेन ने कहा, वाशिंगटन ने लंबे समय से विभिन्न मौकों पर, स्थायी सीट के लिए भारत का समर्थन व्यक्त किया है।

जयपुर

Published: September 22, 2022 04:18:55 pm

राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने बुधवार को सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट देने के लिए अमेरिका की प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई ताकि यह सुनिश्चित किया जा सके कि यह विश्वसनीय बना रहे। महासभा की उच्च स्तरीय बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा: "संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका परिषद में स्थायी और गैर-स्थायी दोनों प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या बढ़ाने का समर्थन करता है। इसमें उन देशों के लिए स्थायी सीटें शामिल हैं जिनका हमने लंबे समय से समर्थन किया है।"उन्होंने घोषणा की, "संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका इस महत्वपूर्ण कार्य के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।"
joe_biden.jpg
,,,,
संस्थान को समावेशी बनाने का वक्त

बाइडेन ने कहा कि, वाशिंगटन ने लंबे समय से विभिन्न प्रशासनों के माध्यम से स्थायी सीट के लिए भारत का समर्थन व्यक्त किया है। यह जापान और जर्मनी के लिए स्थायी सीटों का भी समर्थन करता है। बाइडेन ने कहा, "मेरा यह भी मानना है कि इस संस्थान को अधिक समावेशी बनने का समय आ गया है, ताकि वे आज की दुनिया की जरूरतों को बेहतर ढंग से पूरा कर सकें।"
गैर-स्थायी दोनों प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या बढ़ाने का भी समर्थन
बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिका अफ्रीका, लैटिन अमेरिका और कैरेबियन देशों के लिए स्थायी सीटों का समर्थन करता है। उन्होंने कहा, "यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कि परिषद विश्वसनीय और प्रभावी बनी रहे, अमरीका परिषद के स्थायी और गैर-स्थायी दोनों प्रतिनिधियों की संख्या बढ़ाने का भी समर्थन करता है।"स्थायी सीटों के लिए अफ्रीका, लैटिन अमेरिका और कैरेबियाई देशों से कोई स्पष्ट दावेदार सामने नहीं आया है, हालांकि दक्षिण अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े देश ब्राजील ने अपना दावा पेश किया है।क्षेत्रीय प्राथमिकताओं में, बाइडेन ने भारत, अमेरिका, जापान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बने क्वाड की भूमिका की बात की।
