अमरीका ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को स्थायी सीट के लिए समर्थन दोहराया

संस्थान को समावेशी बनाने का वक्त बाइडेन ने कहा कि, वाशिंगटन ने लंबे समय से विभिन्न प्रशासनों के माध्यम से स्थायी सीट के लिए भारत का समर्थन व्यक्त किया है। यह जापान और जर्मनी के लिए स्थायी सीटों का भी समर्थन करता है। बाइडेन ने कहा, "मेरा यह भी मानना है कि इस संस्थान को अधिक समावेशी बनने का समय आ गया है, ताकि वे आज की दुनिया की जरूरतों को बेहतर ढंग से पूरा कर सकें।"

U. S. President #JoeBiden supports #Germany, #Japan and #India as permanent members of a reformed United Nations Security Council, a senior official of his administration has said.https://t.co/2whDbDLcW8 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) September 22, 2022

President Biden's tough message at UNGA address



President Biden: "A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter."



Video: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/G8JxprXFcR— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) September 21, 2022