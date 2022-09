अमरीकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने बताई भारत से जुड़े लंबित वीजा मुद्दों की वजह और कब तक होगा हल

Important discussion today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar about #USIndia's continued collaboration on global health challenges, climate change and clean energy, food security, and the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine. #USIndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/aZcMn9oXrP — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 27, 2022

An open and productive discussion today with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken .



Continued our conversation on global issues over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/gTVTS2MHqh— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2022