रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को लेकर फ्रांस का बड़ा फैसला, कहा- तानाशाह को यहां नहीं मिलेगी जगह

यूक्रेन पर रूस के हमलों के बाद अब रूस का दुनियाभर में विरोध हो रहा है। आर्थिक से लेकर अलग-अलग मोर्चों पर रूस के खिलाफ कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में फ्रांस ने भी रूसी राष्ट्रपति को लेकर बड़ा कदम उठाया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: March 03, 2022 05:30:50 pm

यूक्रेन पर रूस के हमले के बाद अब फ्रांस ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के खिलाफ बड़ा कदम उठाया है। दरअसल यूरोपीय देश रूस के खिलाफ लामबंद हो रहे हैं। आर्थिक रूप से रूस पर दबाव बनाने के साथ ही व्यापार के क्षेत्र में भी प्रतिबंध लगाए जा रहे हैं। इस बीच फ्रांस से भी बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। फ्रांस ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की मोम की प्रतिमा को हटा दिया है। पेरिस के ग्रीविन म्यूजियम में पुतिन की मोम की प्रतिम को यह कहते हुए हटा दिया गया कि हम किसी तानाशाह की प्रतिमा म्यूजियम में नहीं रखते।
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris Museum
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris Museum

पुतिन को बताया तानाशाह

यूक्रेन पर रूसी हमले के बाद संयुक्त राष्ट्र समेत कई वैश्विक मंचों पर रूस का विरोध हो रहा है। खास तौर पर यूरोपीय देश रूस के खिलाफ एकजुट हो रहे हैं। अपने-अपने स्तर पर रूस और रूसी राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ कदम भी उठाए जा रहे हैं।

इस बीच फ्रांस के पेरिस से बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। पेरिस म्यूजियम से पुतिन की वैक्स स्टेच्यू को हटा दिया है। यही नहीं म्यूजियम की ओर से कहा गया है कि, हम यहां तानाशाह को नहीं रख सकते।


दरअसल यू्क्रेन पर हमले के बाद से ही पूरी दुनिया में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की छवि एक तानाशाह के तौर पर देखी जा रही है।
हिटलर को जगह नहीं तो पुतिन को कैसे देंगे

ग्रीविन संग्रहालय की ओर से आए बयान में पुतिन की तुलना हिटलर से की गई है। संग्रहालय ने अपने बयान में कहा, हमने हिटलर जैसे तानाशाहों को अपने यहां जगह नहीं दी। युद्ध जैसे हालातों में हम पुतिन को भी किसी कीमत पर जगह नहीं देंगे।
पुतिन को घर में विरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जंग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने वाले स्कूली बच्चों को भी रूसी पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। ओवीडी इंफो की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार रूस के 50 शहरों में युद्ध विरोधी प्रदर्शनों के आरोप में 7000 लोग हिरासत में लिए जा चुके हैं।

अमरीका ने कहा तानाशाह का अंत निश्चित है

अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने भी खुले तौर पर पुतिन को एक तानाशाह बताया और यह भी कहा कि तानाशाही का अंत निश्चित है। आपको बता दें कि यूक्रेन पर हमले के बाद अमरीका और यूरोपीय यूनियन के देशों की तरफ से कड़े प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। इनमें कई अहम आर्थिक प्रतिबंध भी शामिल हैं।

धीरज शर्मा

