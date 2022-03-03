रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को लेकर फ्रांस का बड़ा फैसला, कहा- तानाशाह को यहां नहीं मिलेगी जगह

यूक्रेन पर रूस के हमलों के बाद अब रूस का दुनियाभर में विरोध हो रहा है। आर्थिक से लेकर अलग-अलग मोर्चों पर रूस के खिलाफ कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में फ्रांस ने भी रूसी राष्ट्रपति को लेकर बड़ा कदम उठाया है।
नई दिल्ली
Published: March 03, 2022 05:30:50 pm
VIDEO: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the statue.
"We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today" pic.twitter.com/vaN3kOPPzP
पुतिन को घर में विरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जंग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने वाले स्कूली बच्चों को भी रूसी पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। ओवीडी इंफो की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार रूस के 50 शहरों में युद्ध विरोधी प्रदर्शनों के आरोप में 7000 लोग हिरासत में लिए जा चुके हैं।
The Paris Grevin Museum removed the wax figure of Vladimir Putin in protest against his invasion of Ukraine & after it was damaged by visitors over the weekend.— Tibor M. Kalman 🇺🇦🕊 (@kalmantibs) March 2, 2022
The museum is considering replacing it with a statue of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.✅#SlavaUkraini ❤️🇺🇦🕊️ pic.twitter.com/SIPjGqta10
