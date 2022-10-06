scriptWhy is Elon Musk now calling war it the Ultimate Supreme Court? | दुनिया का सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति अब क्यों युद्ध को बता रहा सबसे बड़ा सुप्रीम कोर्ट: क्या करीब है WW-III, बज गई है परमाण युद्ध की घंटी? | Patrika News

राजनेताओं के मुंह से युद्ध की बातें सुनना और परमाणु बम की धमकियां देना कोई नई बात नहीं है, लेकिन कारोबार करने वाले लोग युद्ध की बात करने लगें तो समझना चाहिए कि अब कुछ गंभीर होने वाला है और पानी सिर से ऊपर निकल गया है। यूक्रेन युद्ध के सिलसिले में ऐसा ही कुछ होते दिखता रहा है। दुनिया के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति और टेस्ला तथा स्पेसएक्स जैसी बेहद मूल्यवान कंपनियों के मालिक एलन मस्क ने भी थोड़ी देर पहले किए गए एक ट्वीट में युद्ध को ही आखिरी विकल्प और सबसे बड़ा न्यायालय बता दिया है। क्या है पूरा मामला?

October 06, 2022

दुनिया के सबसे रईस शख्स एलन मस्क ट्विटर पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। लगभग हर बड़े विषय पर अपनी राय रखने की वजह से वह कई बार विवादों में भी आ जाते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ एक बार फिर तब देखने को मिला, जब उन्होंने ट्विटर पर रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध खत्म करने और शांति की सलाह दे डाली थी। उनके इस ट्वीट को लेकर यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की सहित अन्य यूक्रेनी अधिकारियों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और ट्वीट के जरिये कड़ी प्रतक्रिया दी।
शांति की बात करने वाला अब बन गया युद्ध का प्रवक्ता

लेकिन शांति की बात करने वाले एलन मस्क का मन अब बदल गया है और अब उन्होंने युद्ध को आखिरी न्यायालय बता दिया है। एलन मस्क ने ट्विटर पर रखा जनमत संग्रह का प्रस्ताव दरअसल, एलन मस्क ने ट्विटर पर एक पोल आयोजित करते हुए यूक्रेन में शांति स्थापना के लिए चारों यूक्रेनी राज्यों में संयुक्त राष्ट्र की निगरानी में एक जनमत संग्रह का प्रस्ताव रखा था और उसपर लोगों से राय मांगी थी।
ट्विटर पर भिड़ गए थे जेलेंस्की और मस्क

एलन मस्क के ट्वीट के बाद यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति का भी पारा चढ़ गया और दोनों ट्विटर पर भिड़ गये। एलन मस्क ने अपने ट्वीटर पोल में लिखा था, कि, यूक्रेन को जंग में तटस्थ रहना चाहिए, ताकि शांति बनी रहे। एलन मस्क ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए और उन्होंने ये बताने की कोशिश की, कि वो शांति के पक्षधर हैं और उनका मकसद सिर्फ शांति की स्थापना करवाना है।
जेलेंस्की ने भी किया था ट्विटर पोल
जेलेंस्की ने किया पलटवार एलन मस्क के इस ट्वीट पर तीखा पलटवार करते हुए यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति ने लोगों से पूछा कि, 'लोग यूक्रेन का समर्थन करने वाले एलन मस्क को चाहते हैं, या फिर रूस का समर्थन करने वाले एलन मस्क को।'
वहीं, एलन मस्क के ट्वीट पर भड़के जर्मनी में यूक्रेनी राजदूत अंदरिज मेलन्यकने कहा कि, ' एलन मस्क के लिए मेरा जवाब है, भाड़ में जाओ...' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने मस्क को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि, आपके ट्वीट का नतीजा ये हुआ, कि अब कोई भी यूक्रेनी आपकी टेस्ला को नहीं खरीदेगा।
जेलेंस्की के समर्थन में कूदे लिथुआनिया के राष्ट्रपति
लिथुआनिया के राष्ट्रपति ने भी मस्क की आलोचना की वहीं, यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति के पोल पर करीब 10 लाख लोगों ने अपने विचार दिए, जिनमें ज्यादातर लोगों ने यही कहा, कि वो यूक्रेन का समर्थन करने वाले एलन मस्क का समर्थन करते हैं। वहीं, एलन मस्क ने एक और ट्वीट में यह कहा कि, उनका मानना है कि, परमाणु युद्ध की आशंका काफी कम है।
एलन मस्क के पोल ट्वीट के बाद लिथुआनिया के राष्ट्रपति भी भड़क गये और उन्होंने कहा कि, अगर कोई आपकी टेस्ला कार की पहिए चोरी करने की कोशिश करता है, तो फिर आपको कैसा लगेगा? पहिया चोरी कर लेने से कोई टेस्ला कार का मालिक नहीं बन जाएगा।
फिर क्या, लन मस्क ने युद्ध को बता दिया आखिरी विकल्प
इसके बाद मस्क ने एक और ट्विटर पोल शेयर किया जिसमें लिखा, "चलिए इसके लिए कोशिश करते हैं... डोनबास और क्राइमिया में रहने वाले लोगों की इच्छा से तय होना चाहिए कि वह रूस के साथ रहना चाहते हैं या यूक्रेन के साथ।"
यूक्रेन की एक पत्रकार अंतास्तासिया लेपेटिना ने मस्क से सवाल पूछते हुए लिखा, "रूस के यूक्रेनी इलाके पर कब्जे की वजह से लाखों यूक्रेनियों को डोनबास और क्राइमिया से भागना पड़ा। फिर रूस ने उन क्षेत्रों को सैकड़ों अपने लोगों से भर दिया। क्या यह आपको निष्पक्ष मतदान लगता है?" ट्वीटर पर लगातार लोगों की आलोचना सुनकर अब एक बार फिर से एलन मस्क का बदल गया है। इसलिए अब वह युद्ध को अंतिम न्यायालय बताने लगे हैं।
