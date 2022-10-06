दुनिया का सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति अब क्यों युद्ध को बता रहा सबसे बड़ा सुप्रीम कोर्ट: क्या करीब है WW-III, बज गई है परमाण युद्ध की घंटी?

जेलेंस्की ने भी किया था ट्विटर पोल
Ukraine-Russia Peace:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022
- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.
- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
- Water supply to Crimea assured.
- Ukraine remains neutral.
वहीं, एलन मस्क के ट्वीट पर भड़के जर्मनी में यूक्रेनी राजदूत अंदरिज मेलन्यकने कहा कि, ' एलन मस्क के लिए मेरा जवाब है, भाड़ में जाओ...' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने मस्क को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि, आपके ट्वीट का नतीजा ये हुआ, कि अब कोई भी यूक्रेनी आपकी टेस्ला को नहीं खरीदेगा।
Ukraine's ambassador to Germany is not having it. pic.twitter.com/JA1Cq2nr0m— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 3, 2022
जेलेंस्की के समर्थन में कूदे लिथुआनिया के राष्ट्रपति
Which @elonmusk do you like more?— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022
Which @elonmusk do you like more?— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022
The President of Lithuania also doesn't believe in peoples right to decide. pic.twitter.com/D15ZU2Tor7— Lexi (@missylexilou) October 3, 2022
फिर क्या, लन मस्क ने युद्ध को बता दिया आखिरी विकल्प
Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022