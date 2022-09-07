scriptWith the formation of the cabinet, Liz Truss reveals his agenda | कैबिनेट के गठन के साथ लिज ट्रस ने बताया अपना एजेंडा: ऋषि सुनक और प्रीति पटेल को नहीं मिली ब्रिटेन की नई कैबिनेट में जगह | Patrika News

कैबिनेट के गठन के साथ लिज ट्रस ने बताया अपना एजेंडा: ऋषि सुनक और प्रीति पटेल को नहीं मिली ब्रिटेन की नई कैबिनेट में जगह

ब्रिटेन की नई पीएम लिज ट्रस ने प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में कामकाज संभाल लिया है। इससे पहले उन्हें ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय ने प्रधानमंत्री और ट्रेजरी का पहला लॉर्ड नियुक्त करते हुए उन्हें एक नया प्रशासन बनाने के लिए कहा। सुश्री ट्रस ने महामहिम के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार करते हुए 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट पहुंचकर पदभार ग्रहण किया और एक संक्षिप्त संबोधन में अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को स्पष्ट किया।

जयपुर

September 07, 2022

britan_new_pm_liz_russ.jpg
लिज ट्रस ने कामकाज संभालते हुए अपनी नई कैबिनेट की घोषणा कर दी है। नई कैबिनेट में भारतीय मूल के सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को जगह दी गई है। इस मौके पर लिज ट्रस ने एक संबोधन में अपनी नई टीम को संबोधित करते हुए अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को स्पष्ट किया। साथ ही पीएम बनते ही ट्रस ने सबसे पहले यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमोर जेलेंस्की और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से बात की और अपनी सरकार की प्राथमिकताओं की चर्चा की।
अगले 18 महीने तक नहीं बढ़ेंगे बिजली के बिल
पहले बड़े कदम के रूप में ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री एलिजाबेथ ट्रस घरेलू ऊर्जा बिलों को मौजूदा स्तर पर लगभग 18 महीने के लिए फ्रीज कर सकती हैं। फाइनेंशियल टाइम्स ने अनुमान लगाया कि इस तरह के हस्तक्षेप से ब्रिटिश ट्रेजरी को 100 बिलियन पाउंड का नुकसान हो सकता है। प्रस्तावित सब्सिडी का असाधारण ऊर्जा कीमतों के तहत ब्रिटेन के लोगों ने स्वागत किया है, लेकिन ये सरकार के वित्त प्रबंधन पर और बोझ डालेगा।
वफादारों के देंगी जगह

गार्जियन अखबार ने कहा है कि ट्रस अपने मंत्रिमंडल को वफादारों से भर देगी और प्रीमियरशिप के लिए 8 सप्ताह की दौड़ के बाद वे उनके पराजित प्रतिद्वंद्वियों के लिए इसमें कोई जगह होने की संभावना नहीं है। ट्रस ने ऋषि सुनक की जगह वित्त मंत्री के लिए अफ्रीकी मूल के क्वासी क्वारटेंग को जगह दी है। इस बीच सुनक ने ट्रस को अपना 'पूरा समर्थन' देने का ऐलान किया है। इसके अलावा, गृह मंत्री प्रीति पटेल की जगह भारतीय मूल की एक अन्य महिला सुएला ब्रेवरमैन को जगह दी गई है।
ब्रिटेन में मंदी की आशंका

यूनाइटेड किंगडम के केंद्रीय बैंक बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड ने लगभग एक महीने पहले भविष्यवाणी की थी कि ब्रिटिश अर्थव्यवस्था अगली तिमाही में मंदी में डूब जाएगी और लगातार पांच तिमाहियों तक ऐसी स्थिति में रहेगी। जानकारों का कहना है की बिजली सब्सिडी से हालात और बिगड़ सकते हैं।
महारानी ने की नियुक्ति

इससे पहले मंगलवार को, ट्रस को क्वीन एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय ने ब्रिटेन की सरकार का नेतृत्व करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था, जब उन्होंने सोमवार को सत्तारूढ़ कंजर्वेटिव पार्टी में नेतृत्व प्रतियोगिता में बाजी मार ली थी। संवैधानिक औपचारिकताओं का दिन मंगलवार को शुरू हुआ जब बोरिस जॉनसन ने ब्रिटिश प्रधान मंत्री के कार्यालय-सह-निवास 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट को छोड़ दिया। जॉनसन की यात्रा के बाद ट्रस ने अलग से वही जर्नी पूरी की, जिन्हें औपचारिक रूप से ब्रिटेन के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष द्वारा अगला प्रशासन बनाने के लिए कहा गया।
छह साल में यूके की चौथी प्रधानमंत्री
इस प्रक्रिया ने रिवॉल्विंग डोर पॉलिटिक्स की एक उल्लेखनीय सेरेमनी को पूरा किया, जिसमें ट्रस छह वर्षों में यूके की चौथी प्रधानमंत्री बनीं। जून 2016 में डेविड कैमरन के ब्रेक्सिट वोट हारने के बाद पद छोड़ने के साथ ये अस्थिरता शुरू हुई थी। बता दें, मार्गरेट थैचर के बाद ब्रिटेन की दूसरी महिला प्रधानमंत्री थेरेसा में बनी और उसके बाद जॉनसन ने बागडोर संभाली।
सबसे पहले की जेलेंस्की से बात

प्रधानमंत्री का पद संभालते ही सबसे पहले लिज ट्रस ने यूक्रेन ने राष्ट्रपति व्लादीमोर जेलेंस्की से बात की और इसके बाद उन्होंने अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से फोन पर बात की।
Swatantra Jain

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को मंगोलिया से मिला खास तोहफा, ट्वीट करके कहा- शानदार सुंदरता का नाम रखा 'तेजस'

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को मंगोलिया से मिला खास तोहफा, ट्वीट करके कहा- शानदार सुंदरता का नाम रखा 'तेजस'

