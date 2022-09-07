कैबिनेट के गठन के साथ लिज ट्रस ने बताया अपना एजेंडा: ऋषि सुनक और प्रीति पटेल को नहीं मिली ब्रिटेन की नई कैबिनेट में जगह

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

Welcome to Downing Street, Prime Minister @TrussLiz. pic.twitter.com/1PXEc816Kf— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 6, 2022

As your Prime Minister, I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, rebuild our economy and become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be.



I will take action every day to make that happen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1Moqm3cSwu— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 6, 2022

By delivering on the economy, energy and the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success. pic.twitter.com/Y0wQwFQvWD— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 6, 2022

लिज ट्रस ने कामकाज संभालते हुए अपनी नई कैबिनेट की घोषणा कर दी है। नई कैबिनेट में भारतीय मूल के सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को जगह दी गई है। इस मौके पर लिज ट्रस ने एक संबोधन में अपनी नई टीम को संबोधित करते हुए अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को स्पष्ट किया। साथ ही पीएम बनते ही ट्रस ने सबसे पहले यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमोर जेलेंस्की और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से बात की और अपनी सरकार की प्राथमिकताओं की चर्चा की।