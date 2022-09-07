कैबिनेट के गठन के साथ लिज ट्रस ने बताया अपना एजेंडा: ऋषि सुनक और प्रीति पटेल को नहीं मिली ब्रिटेन की नई कैबिनेट में जगह

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022
Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.
Welcome to Downing Street, Prime Minister @TrussLiz.
As your Prime Minister, I am confident that together we can ride out the storm, rebuild our economy and become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be.
I will take action every day to make that happen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1Moqm3cSwu— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 6, 2022
लिज ट्रस ने कामकाज संभालते हुए अपनी नई कैबिनेट की घोषणा कर दी है। नई कैबिनेट में भारतीय मूल के सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को जगह दी गई है। इस मौके पर लिज ट्रस ने एक संबोधन में अपनी नई टीम को संबोधित करते हुए अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को स्पष्ट किया। साथ ही पीएम बनते ही ट्रस ने सबसे पहले यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमोर जेलेंस्की और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन से बात की और अपनी सरकार की प्राथमिकताओं की चर्चा की।
By delivering on the economy, energy and the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success.
पहले बड़े कदम के रूप में ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री एलिजाबेथ ट्रस घरेलू ऊर्जा बिलों को मौजूदा स्तर पर लगभग 18 महीने के लिए फ्रीज कर सकती हैं। फाइनेंशियल टाइम्स ने अनुमान लगाया कि इस तरह के हस्तक्षेप से ब्रिटिश ट्रेजरी को 100 बिलियन पाउंड का नुकसान हो सकता है। प्रस्तावित सब्सिडी का असाधारण ऊर्जा कीमतों के तहत ब्रिटेन के लोगों ने स्वागत किया है, लेकिन ये सरकार के वित्त प्रबंधन पर और बोझ डालेगा।
The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP @KwasiKwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury.
#Reshuffle
This evening I spoke with @POTUS about working together as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges – particularly the economic problems caused by Putin’s war.
We will build on UK-US links, furthering our defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gVny895ljj— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 6, 2022
छह साल में यूके की चौथी प्रधानमंत्री
I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this evening and reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.
Russia's attempts to weaponise energy must not deter the West.
Ukraine can depend on the UK for support in the long term. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 https://t.co/Mai0LjY5AN pic.twitter.com/QdAAsMq8ZA— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 6, 2022