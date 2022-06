WWE रिंग में कहर ढाने वाले भारतीय स्टार Veer Mahaan की हाइट क्या है और वो कितने किलो के हैं?

I was forced into multitasking. Never sneak up on mayhem pic.twitter.com/me2qdTDcGO

In my lifetime, I've thrown javelins, baseballs, and opponents across the ring. Life has thrown me a lot of curves. But I'm ready for whatever life throws my way. #raw #wwe #wweindia #milliondollararm pic.twitter.com/NlqXJ1Fqfs — Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) November 17, 2021