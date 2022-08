WWE Raw Result: वीर महान की वजह से भारतीय फैंस में छाया डर का माहौल, मेन इवेंट में तोड़फोड़

Which team will advance in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament as @WWEAsuka & @AlexaBliss_WWE take on #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota right now on #WWERaw?



And the only 🐓 around here is @itsBayleyWWE! 😂 pic.twitter.com/eA2ziEuy19— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2022