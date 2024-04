Ram Navami 2024 Ayodhya Live: रामलला का पहला ‘सूर्य तिलक’, भाव विभोर हुए भक्त, देखें वीडियो

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Ram Navami celebrations at Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, says, "…Chappan Bhog offered to Ram Lalla. Complete arrangements have been made. Today is Ram Navami's fair. Devotees are offering prayers… pic.twitter.com/UuUEPvotYb