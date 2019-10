जब 83 के सेट पर रो पड़े थे 'रणवीर सिंह', डायरेक्टर 'कबीर खान' ने सुनाया किस्सा

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday @ranveersingh ‘83 is one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I’m so glad you are the one stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes for me. There is no way I would have pulled this one off without your incredible commitment and dedication. Your infectious enthusiasm motivates the team everyday. So here’s to yet another year of brilliance from you... 👍🏼 sorry @deepikapadukone but I had no other photo of Ranveer and me together 🙏🏼😀 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh