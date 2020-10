नताशा ने पति हार्दिक पाड्ंया को रोमाटिंक अंदाज में किया बर्थडे विश, बेटे संग शेयर की कुछ खास तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most ❤️ you are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world❤️ @hardikpandya93 #tothemoonandback