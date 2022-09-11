scriptAjay Devgn Film Boycott Thank God Started On Social Media | 'ब्रम्हास्त्र' के बाद अब Ajay Devgn की फिल्म का आया नंबर, सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू हुआ Boycott Thank God | Patrika News

'ब्रम्हास्त्र' के बाद अब Ajay Devgn की फिल्म का आया नंबर, सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू हुआ Boycott Thank God

हाल में अजय देवगन (Ajay Devgn) और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) की फिल्म ‘थैंक गॉड’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बायकॉट थैंक गॉड (Boycott Thank God) ट्रेंड करने लगा है।

शुक्रवार 9 सिंतबर को बॉलीवुड एक्टर अजय देवगन (Ajay Devgn) और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra) की फिल्म ‘थैंक गॉड’ (Thank God) का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ। ट्रेलर को लोगों का मिक्स रिएक्शन मिला। इंद्र कुमार द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म में इन दोनों स्टार्स के अलावा एक्ट्रेस रकुल प्रीत सिंह (Rakul Preet Singh) भी नजर आ रही हैं, जो फिल्म में एक पुलिस ऑफिसर की भूमिका में नजर आ रही हैं। वहीं सिद्धार्थ एक आम इंसान और अजय देवगन फिल्म में इंसानी जिंदगी का लेखा-जोखा रखने वाले चित्रगुप्त के किरदार निभाने वाले हैं।
फिल्म की स्टोरी को अलग तरह से पेश किए जानी की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर आलिया भट्ट-रणबीर कपूर (Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor) की फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के रिलीज होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अजय की फिल्म 'बायकॉट ट्रेंड' में शामिल हो चुकी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottThankGod तेजी से ट्रेंड कर रहा है और इस पीछे की वजह है फिल्म में अजय देवगन का 'चित्रगुप्त' का किरदार। लोगों का कहना है कि बॉलीवुड स्टार्स अपनी कमाई के लिए लगातार हिंदू देवी-देवताओं का अपमान कर रहे हैं।

लोगों का कहना है कि इसमें भगवान चित्रगुप्त के किरदार का मजाक उड़ाया गया है, जिसको लेकर लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के ट्रेलर का क्लिप साझा करते हुए लोगों ने इस बात पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है कि अजय देवगन चित्रगु्प्त के किरदार में ऐसी लड़कियों के बीच में खड़े हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, जो बहुत छोटे-छोटे कपड़े पहने हुए हैं। इसी को लेकर ट्रोलर्स और यूजर्स एक्टर पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि उनके द्वारा भगवान का अपमान किया जा रहा है।

हालांकि, ट्रेलर को देखने के बाद इस बात का अंदाजा लगया जा सकता है कि ये एक फुल ऑन कॉमेडी फिल्म होने वाली है। ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का एक्सीडेंट हो जाता है, जिसके बाद उनके कर्मों का हिसाब-किताब चित्रगुप्त के दरबार में होता है। बता दें कि अजय और सिद्धार्थ की ये फिल्म दिवाली के मौके पर 25 अक्टूबर 2022 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है। वहीं अजय देवगन के फैंस उनकी इस फिल्म के रिलीज होने का वेट कर रहे हैं।

