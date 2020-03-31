कोरोना वायरस में अली फजल बने सुपरहीरो बैटमैन, जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद करने पहुंचे

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) के खतरे के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। ऐसे में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत का सामना गरीब मजदूर लोगों को करना पड़ रहा है। लॉकडाउन होने के चलते हर रोज कमाई से अपना घर चलाने वाले लोग खाने को भी तरस रहे हैं। ऐसे में सभी उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं जिसमें अली फजल (Ali Fazal) अलग अंदाज में जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने के लिए चल पड़े। वो बैटमैन के रूप में लोगों की मदद के लिए निकले।
Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.
अली फजल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो बैटमैन का मास्क पहने हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं और साथ में बैकग्राउंड में गाना चल रहा है- जिससे डरते थे वहीं बात हो गई...। अली ने इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा- डीसी यूनिवर्स से एक दोस्त को बुलाया है और वो है बैटमैन, जो लोगों की मदद कर सके। इसी के साथ अली फजल ने लोगों से भी जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने की अपील की।
अली के इस वीडियो पर रिचा चड्ढा ने भी कमेंट किया है। उन्होंने लिखा- हाहा.. ओ मेरे दिल। फैंस भी अली की इस काम की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि कोरोना वायरस की खबर आते ही अली फजल और रिचा चड्ढा ने अपनी शादी कुछ महीनों के लिए टाल दी थी ताकि सभी सुरक्षित रहें।