Sushant Singh Rajput से रिश्ता टूट जाने के बाद भी Ankita Lokhande ने रखी थीं उनकी आखिरी निशानी, एक्टर के निधन के बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh death)की मौत के लगभग एक माह पूरे होने जा रहे है लेकिन अभी तक उनकी मौत के कारणों का पता नही चल पाया है। सुंशात (Sushant Singh suicide)की मौत की खबर आते ही फैंस के दिल को काफी गहरा सदमा लगा है। इतना ही उनकी एक्स गर्लफ्रैंड रही अंकिता लोखंडे(Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's relationship) भी उनकी मौत के बाद से टूट चुकी हैं। दोनों का रिलेशन करीब 6 साल तक रहा है, लेकिन इसके बाद आई अलग होने की खबर ने सभी को हैरान करके रख दिया। बता दें कि अंकिता(Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande are still in touch), सुशांत को दिल से चाहती थी और अलग होने के बाद भी ना ही सुशांत के प्यार को भूला पाई और ना ही उनकी निशानी को अपने से दूर कर सकीं।
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
अंकिता (sushant singh rajput ankita lokhande breakup)से सुशांत ने भले ही दूरियां बना ली थी लेकिन वो हमेशा उस प्यार का रिस्पेक्ट करती रही थीं। अब सुशांत उनसे काफी दूर हो चुके है। जिससे वो इतनी सदमें में आ गई सुशांत की मौत के बाद वो सीधे सुशांत के परिवार से मिलने उनके घर भी गई थीं।
कहा जाता है कि सुशांत(sushant singh rajput ankita lokhande relationship)को लेकर अंकिता के मन में इतनी रिस्पेक्ट थी कि आज भी उन्होंने अपने घर के नेमप्लेट से सुशांत का नाम नहीं हटाया। इस बात की जानकारी सुशांत और अंकिता(sushant singh rajput ankita friend sandeep singh) के दोस्त संदीप सिंह ने दी।
Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter.... 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless...all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today...You betrayed me my brother...you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput
दरअसल, इस बात का खुलासा उन दोनों के सबसे खास रहे दोस्त संदीप ने सुशांत और अंकिता को लेकर इमोशनल पोस्ट शेयर करके किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'अंकिता आपने केवल उसकी खुशी और सफलता के लिए प्रार्थना की है। आपका प्यार सच्चा था। आपने अभी भी अपने घर के नेमप्लेट से उसका नाम नहीं हटाया है'।
संदीप ने आगे यह भी लिखा, 'मुझे पता है कि केवल आप (अंकिता) ही उसे बचा सकती थीं। काश, आप दोनों की शादी हो जाती जैसा कि हमने सपना देखा था। आप उसे बचा सकती थीं अगर वह बस आपको वहां रहने देता। आप उसकी प्रेमिका, उसकी पत्नी, उसकी मां, हमेशा के लिए उसकी सबसे अच्छे दोस्त थीं। मैं तुमसे प्यार करता हूं अंकिता। मुझे उम्मीद है कि मैं आप जैसे दोस्त को कभी नहीं खो सकता।'