चीन में होने वाले डॉग मीट फेस्टिवल पर Kartik Aaryan और Anushka Sharma ने उठाया सवाल, बंद करने की अपील

View this post on Instagram

The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just 💜💜. Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays… 1.Animal Aid Unlimited - They save animals through street animal rescue, spay/neuter and help in awareness and education. Their mission is dedicated to the day when all living beings are treated with compassion and love. They are based in Udaipur, Rajasthan. @animalaid_india https://www.animalaidunlimited.org/ 2. Thane SPCA - Their main goal is to bring medical aid and relief to stray animals and rehabilitate them as the sick and injured stray animals had absolutely no access to modern medical care. Currently they have a shelter where they provide holistic medical services. They are based in Thane, Mumbai. http://thanespca.org/ 3. RAWW – A Mumbai based organisation with a mission to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and work towards urban wildlife conservation. They rescue, rehabilitate, provide immediate treatment and temporary foster care to the wild animals, birds, and reptiles in the city and ensure that they are released into the natural habitat. @rawwmumbai https://www.raww.in/ 4. Save Our Strays – A Mumbai based organization whose primary focus is sterilization. They also work towards vaccination, health care and adoptions of animals. @save_our_strays_ http://saveourstraysmumbai.org/ 5. Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals - Based out of Mumbai, their focus is now on putting up a trauma centre in the city and a permanent shelter for blind and paralyzed dogs and cats. They have started a fund raiser on Ketto. Currently, they’re feeding stray animals and have fed more than 12500 (dogs), few hundred cats and are also feeding cattle and birds. @awaazvoiceofstrayanimals_ https://www.awaazvosa.org/