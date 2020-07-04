महज 4 साल चली टिकी Saroj Khan की पहली शादी, इस एक गाने की सफलता ने तोड़ दिया अनमोल रिश्ता

सरोज खान ( Saroj Khan ) और उनके पहले पति बी सोहनलाल ( B SohanLal ) के बीच अलगाव ऐसे समय हुआ, जब सरोज उनकी भरोसेमंद सहायक के तौर पर उभर रही थीं। सोहनलाल साठ के दशक में राज कपूर की 'संगम' की शूटिंग के सिलसिले में यूरोप गए हुए थे।
-दिनेश ठाकुर
एक ही कला क्षेत्र से जुड़े पति-पत्नी के बीच पनपने वाले अहम के टकराव को हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की 'अभिमान' (1973) में निहायत सूझ-बूझ से पेश किया गया था। इस फिल्म का नायक (अमिताभ बच्चन) गायक है और अपनी गायिका पत्नी (जया बच्चन) की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता उसकी परेशानी का सबब बन जाती है। वह यह मानने को तैयार नहीं है कि गायन में पत्नी उससे बेहतर है। क्या कोरियोग्राफी के दो धुरंधरों सरोज खान ( Saroj Khan ) और बी. सोहनलाल ( B ShohanLal ) के बीच इसी तरह के अहम ने फासले पैदा किए थे? वर्ना क्या वजह थी कि 13 साल की उम्र में सरोज खान ने 41 साल के जिन सोहनलाल से प्रेम विवाह किया था, चार साल बाद ही वे उनकी जिंदगी से अलग हो गए।
View this post on Instagram
You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏
यह अलगाव ऐसे समय हुआ, जब सरोज खान उनकी भरोसेमंद सहायक के तौर पर उभर रही थीं। सोहनलाल साठ के दशक में राज कपूर की 'संगम' की शूटिंग के सिलसिले में यूरोप गए हुए थे। लौटने पर उन्हें पता चला कि उनकी गैर-हाजिरी में उनकी शागिर्द सरोज खान 'निगाहें मिलाने को जी चाहता है' (दिल ही तो है) की कोरियोग्राफी कर वाहवाही बटोर रही हैं। इस कव्वाली की कोरियोग्राफी सोहनलाल करने वाले थे। सरोज खान को मिल रही तारीफों ने उनका अहम आहत हुआ और शायद यहीं से दोनों के अलगाव की जमीन तैयार हुई।
जयपुर में जन्मे सोहनलाल कथक के कलाकार थे। बारह साल की उम्र में उनकी नृत्य कला की धाक का आलम यह था कि 1920-30 के जमाने के कई बड़े राजा-महाराजा उनके प्रशंसक थे। लेकिन तब समाज में नाचने-गाने को हेय दृष्टि से देखा जाता था। इसलिए कम उम्र में ही सोहनलाल अपने तीन भाइयों बी. हीरालाल, बी. चिन्नीलाल और बी. राधेश्याम के साथ जयपुर से चेन्नई चले गए। तीनों भाई भी कथक में निपुण थे। सोहनलाल 1937 में मुम्बई पहुंचे और कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर फिल्मों में उनका सिक्का जम गया। उन्होंने फिल्मों में समूह नृत्य को नई शैली दी। उनके 'होठों में ऐसी बात मैं दबाके चली आई' (ज्वैल थीफ), 'पिया तोसे नैना लागे रे' (गाइड) और 'झुमका गिरा रे' (मेरा साया) जैसे दर्जनों गाने नृत्य कला सीखने वालों के लिए सबक की तरह हैं।
View this post on Instagram
RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered ❤️
सोहनलाल कम पढ़े-लिखे होने के बावजूद बर्नाड शा और रविंद्रनाथ टैगोर की रचनाओं के मर्मज्ञ थे। उनकी नृत्य कला के अमरीका और यूरोपीय देशों में कई कामयाब शो हुए, लेकिन सरोज खान के साथ रिश्ता निभाने के मोर्चे पर वे नाकाम रहे। इस नाकामी के परे सरोज खान ने अपना अलग आभा मंडल रचा, जिसकी दूसरी मिसाल फिलहाल दूर-दूर तक नजर नहीं आती।
View this post on Instagram
Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP 💔 #SarojKhan
सोहनलाल पहले से शादीशुदा और चार बच्चों के पिता थे। एक इंटरव्यू में सरोज ने बताया था कि जब उनकी शादी हुई, उस वक्त वह स्कूल जाया करती थीं। उन्हें शादी के मायने नहीं पता थे। मास्टर सोहनलाल ने उनके गले में एक धागा बांध दिया। उन्हें लगा कि उनकी शादी हो गई है। यह शादी सिर्फ चार साल चली। बाद में सरदार रोशन खान से शादी कर वे सरोज खान हो गईं।