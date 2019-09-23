मुंबई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने रविवार को 'हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। यूएस के ह्यूस्टन शहर में आयोजित इस प्रोग्राम में हजारों अप्रवासी भारतीयों ने शिरकत की। इसे लेकर देशभर में उत्साह देखने को मिला। बॉलीवुड ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर रिएक्शन शेयर किए। इनमें सलमान खान, करण जौहर, अनुपम खेर, ऋषि कपूर जैसे सेलेब्स शामिल हैं।

केआरके ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

बॉलीवुड स्टार कमाल राशिद खान केआरके ने ट्विट कर कहा, ' हाउडी मोदी इस बात का सबूत है कि अब पाकिस्तान के पास केवल 2 रास्ते हैं। पहला-सभी आतंकियों को खत्म कर दे। दूसरा- देश का खत्म कर दे। मुझे उम्मीद है कि इमरान खान पहला आॅप्शन ही चुनेंगे। केआरके इसी तरह के हटकर पोस्ट करने के लिए जाने जाते हैंं। कई बार वह ऐसे बयानों से विवादों में घिर जाते हैं या आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ता है। पर कई बार उनको फैंस की तारीफ भी मिल जाती है।

Today’s #HowdyModi event is proof that Now Pakistan is having only 2 options!

1) Destroy all the terrorists

2) Destroy the country

I hope #ImranKhan will choose option one. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 22, 2019

दबंग खान ने कही ये बात

बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' सलमान ने भी 'हाउडी मोदी' पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सलमान ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'दो देशों के आपसी सहयोग के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बेहतर रास्ता।' सलमान खान का ये ट्विट वायरल हो रहा है। फैंस उनकी इस प्रतिक्रिया को देख उत्साहित हैं।

Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FNqhkB4UyG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 22, 2019

अनुपम खेर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन:

Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho! 🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2019

ऋषि कपूर ने पोस्ट किया ये मैसेज:

#howdymodi “Go Modi” - “Go Trump” - Houston, US. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

देखें अनिल कपूर का पोस्ट:

In a spectacular display of statesmanship, @narendramodi ji has captured the minds & hearts of the American people! This is a proud moment for both countries as we walk hand in hand & shoulder to shoulder! 🙏 #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/YyWyfrF808 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 23, 2019

अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट:

‘Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean.’



A sea of people it was at the #HowdyModi event. India has truly arrived Globally!

An absolute delight to watch PM @narendramodi ji saying ‘All is well’ in multiple regional languages truly representative of 1.3B Indians! https://t.co/cB7Paa0eRT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2019

करण जौहर ने किए ये मैसेज:

Proud moment for India and fellow indians across the globe . What an inspiring and solid address by @narendramodi . @POTUS also in awe as crowd cheers for the indian prime minister.#HowdyModi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2019

What an outstanding adress by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi on a supreme world stage...so proud to watch the world watching the brilliant adress .... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2019

शेखर कपूर का रिएक्शन: