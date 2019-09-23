'हाउडी मोदी' पर बोले बॉलीवुड स्टार्स: सलमान, अक्षय, अनिल, अनुपम ने ऐसे की तारीफ
Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 23 Sep 2019, 02:12:45 PM (IST)
'हाउडी मोदी' पर बोले बॉलीवुड स्टार्स: सलमान, अक्षय, अनिल, अनुपम ने ऐसे की तारीफ
'हाउडी मोदी' पर बोले बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सलमान, अक्षय, अनिल, अनुपम ने ऐसे की तारीफ

बॉलीवुड ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर रिएक्शन शेयर किए। इनमें सलमान खान, करण जौहर, अनुपम खेर, ऋषि कपूर जैसे सेलेब्स शामिल हैं।

मुंबई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमरीकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने रविवार को 'हाउडी मोदी' कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। यूएस के ह्यूस्टन शहर में आयोजित इस प्रोग्राम में हजारों अप्रवासी भारतीयों ने शिरकत की। इसे लेकर देशभर में उत्साह देखने को मिला। बॉलीवुड ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर रिएक्शन शेयर किए। इनमें सलमान खान, करण जौहर, अनुपम खेर, ऋषि कपूर जैसे सेलेब्स शामिल हैं।

'हाउडी मोदी' पर बोले बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सलमान, अक्षय, अनिल, अनुपम ने ऐसे की तारीफ

केआरके ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

बॉलीवुड स्टार कमाल राशिद खान केआरके ने ट्विट कर कहा, ' हाउडी मोदी इस बात का सबूत है कि अब पाकिस्तान के पास केवल 2 रास्ते हैं। पहला-सभी आतंकियों को खत्म कर दे। दूसरा- देश का खत्म कर दे। मुझे उम्मीद है कि इमरान खान पहला आॅप्शन ही चुनेंगे। केआरके इसी तरह के हटकर पोस्ट करने के लिए जाने जाते हैंं। कई बार वह ऐसे बयानों से विवादों में घिर जाते हैं या आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ता है। पर कई बार उनको फैंस की तारीफ भी मिल जाती है।

'हाउडी मोदी' पर बोले बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सलमान, अक्षय, अनिल, अनुपम ने ऐसे की तारीफ

दबंग खान ने कही ये बात

बॉलीवुड के 'दबंग खान' सलमान ने भी 'हाउडी मोदी' पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सलमान ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'दो देशों के आपसी सहयोग के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बेहतर रास्ता।' सलमान खान का ये ट्विट वायरल हो रहा है। फैंस उनकी इस प्रतिक्रिया को देख उत्साहित हैं।

अनुपम खेर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन:

ऋषि कपूर ने पोस्ट किया ये मैसेज:

देखें अनिल कपूर का पोस्ट:

अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट:

करण जौहर ने किए ये मैसेज:

शेखर कपूर का रिएक्शन:

related story

एक तरफ देश की हालत पस्त, उधर हाउडी मोदी पर सरकार लुटा रही है इतने करोड़ रुपए
एक तरफ देश की हालत पस्त, उधर हाउडी मोदी पर सरकार लुटा रही है इतने करोड़ रुपए
सलमान के साथ अपने रिलेशनशिप पर कटरीना ने किया खुलासा!
सलमान के साथ अपने रिलेशनशिप पर कटरीना ने किया खुलासा!
इमरान खान के अपमान से बौखलाया फवाद चौधरी, हाउडी मोदी को बताया फ्लॉप शो
इमरान खान के अपमान से बौखलाया फवाद चौधरी, हाउडी मोदी को बताया फ्लॉप शो
हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में दिखा मोदी-ट्रंप का 'याराना', बोले ट्रंप- USA लव्स इंडिया
हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में दिखा मोदी-ट्रंप का 'याराना', बोले ट्रंप- USA लव्स इंडिया
हाउडी मोदी: ह्यूस्‍टन में भी नमो-नमो, जानें PM के भाषण की 10 अहम बातें
हाउडी मोदी: ह्यूस्‍टन में भी नमो-नमो, जानें PM के भाषण की 10 अहम बातें
Akshay Kumar Anil Kapoor Anupam Kher Howdy Modi Howdy Modi event KRK tweets
Show More