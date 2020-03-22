कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने बजाई ताली-शंख-बर्तन, वरूण से लेकर बिपाशा बसु ने रियल कमांडोज को किया सलाम

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के कहर से बचने के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा जनता कर्फ्यू की अपील की थी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सभी से आग्रह किया था कि 22 मार्च को शाम 5 बजे शंख और ताली बजाकर उन लोगों का धन्यवाद करें जो इस मुश्किल में भी काम कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने भी इस मुहिम में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया और ताली-थाली-घंट बजाते हुए दिखाई दिए।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर वरुण धवन (Varun Dhawan) ने अपनी पूरी फैमली के साथ मिलकर घंटी-मंजीरा बजाया। वरुण ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें पापा डेविड घंटी बजाते हुए दिखाई दिए।
That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona
करण जौहर (karan Johar) अपने बच्चों और मम्मी हीरू जौहर के साथ थाली बजाते हुए दिखाई दिए। उन्होंने कैप्शन लिखकर कोरोना वायरस के खतरे में सभी डॉक्टर्स को धन्यवाद किया।
Its 5pm and here we are ... Saluting our real heroes.... I hear chants, church bells, cheer, applause n songs of patriotism.... I’m sure the spirit all over the nation is amazing right now... Saluting our doctors , nurses,sanitation workers,health care workers , grocery suppliers and all those who are putting themselves forward to make sure we are safe , healthy and at home 🏠... the curfew may be over in a few hours but we are all in this together ... pls continue to practice #socialdistancing #washyourhands n #stayhomeandstaysafe
नेहा धूपिया (Neha Dhupia) ने भी इस दिन को ऐतिहासिक दिन बताते हुए सभी काम करने वाले लोगों को शुक्रिया कहा। वो अपने पति अंगद बेदी के साथ ताली बजाती हुई दिखाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम जल्द ही कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई जीत लेंगे।
राखी सावंत (Rakhi Sawant) ने अपने घर के बाहर का नज़ारा दिखाया। राखी ने कहा कि ऐसी थाली बजा रहे हैं कि कोरोना वायरस डरकर भाग गया। बच्चे से लेकर बूढ़े सब थाली बजा रहे हैं।
बिपाशा बसु (Bipasha Basu) पति करण सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ थाली और घंटी बजाती हुई दिखाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि घर पर रहें और सेफ रहें।
From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona 💪🏽⛑❤️🇮🇳🌏
विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) अपनी फैमली के साथ ताली बजाते हुए दिखाई दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने मुंबई के आसपास का नजारा दिखाया और कैप्शन में लिखा- सभी रियल हीरोज को धन्यवाद।