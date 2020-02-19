एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने ब्लैक ड्रेस में ढाया कहर, देखें उनकी तस्वीर

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 19 Feb 2020, 05:54:05 PM (IST)
एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने ब्लैक ड्रेस में ढाया कहर, देखें उनकी तस्वीर

  • बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) फिल्मों के अलावा सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं।

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) फिल्मों के अलावा सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। आए दिन वो अपने फैंस के साथ कुछ न कुछ शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में दीपिका पादुकोण की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दीपिका ब्लैक ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से ब्लैक ड्रेस में एक के बाद एक तीन तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। दीपिका इस ब्लैक ड्रेस में फिल्मफेयर के अवॉर्ड जैसी दिख रही थीं। ब्लैक ड्रेस के साथ एक्ट्रेस ने ज्वैलरी भी कैरी की थी, जो उनपर खूब मैच खा रही थी। दीपिका की इन तस्वीरों को उनके फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। इन पर अब तक 10 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

बात करें दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्मों की तो वो जल्द ही अपने पति रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म '83' में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म में रणवीर सिंह कपिल देव का रोल प्ले कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दीपिका कपिल देव की पत्नी रोमी का किरदार निभाएंगी। दोनों शादी के बाद पहली बार किसी फिल्म में साथ काम कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इसमें दीपिका पादुकोण का रोल छोटा है। '83' 1983 में हुए वर्ल्ड कप में भारत को मिली जीत पर आधारित है।

related story

हॉटनेस के मामले में पूजा बेदी की बेटी अलाया ने सबको पीछे छोड़ा, ट्रांसपेरेंट ड्रेस में तस्वीरें वायरल
हॉटनेस के मामले में पूजा बेदी की बेटी अलाया ने सबको पीछे छोड़ा, ट्रांसपेरेंट ड्रेस में तस्वीरें वायरल
फेमिना ब्यूटी अवॉर्ड्स में दीपिका ने की कार्तिक से गपशप, ब्लैक बॉडी हगिंग गाउन में पहुंची.. देखें वीडियो

फेमिना ब्यूटी अवॉर्ड्स में दीपिका ने की कार्तिक से गपशप, ब्लैक बॉडी हगिंग गाउन में पहुंची.. देखें वीडियो
दीपिका-रणवीर दिखे कपिल देव और रोमी के अवतार में, देखिए उनकी ये तस्वीर
दीपिका-रणवीर दिखे कपिल देव और रोमी के अवतार में, देखिए उनकी ये तस्वीर
VIDEO: फिल्मफेयर के बायकॉट की उठी मांग, जाने किसने क्या कहा

VIDEO: फिल्मफेयर के बायकॉट की उठी मांग, जाने किसने क्या कहा
VIDEO : Ranveer Singh बनेंगे 'Mr. India 2'

VIDEO : Ranveer Singh बनेंगे 'Mr. India 2'
फिट रहने के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण जिम में बहा रही हैं जमकर पसीना, देखें ये वीडियो

फिट रहने के लिए दीपिका पादुकोण जिम में बहा रही हैं जमकर पसीना, देखें ये वीडियो
मिस्टर इंडिया 2 से शाहरुख खान करेंगे वापसी, रणवीर सिंह के साथ पहली बार बनेगी जोड़ी!
मिस्टर इंडिया 2 से शाहरुख खान करेंगे वापसी, रणवीर सिंह के साथ पहली बार बनेगी जोड़ी!
एक बार फिर अतरंगी अवतार में दिखे रणवीर, यूजर्स ने उड़ाया मजाक
एक बार फिर अतरंगी अवतार में दिखे रणवीर, यूजर्स ने उड़ाया मजाक
हाथ लगी ये बड़ी फिल्म, गायब हो जाएंगे रणवीर सिंह, जानिए कैसे?
हाथ लगी ये बड़ी फिल्म, गायब हो जाएंगे रणवीर सिंह, जानिए कैसे?
Filmfare 2020: फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में 'गली बॉय' का बोलबाला, 60 साल में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा
Filmfare 2020: फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में 'गली बॉय' का बोलबाला, 60 साल में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा
Filmfare Awards 2020: जोया अख्‍तर की फिल्‍म 'गली बॉय' ने मचाया धमाल, रणवीर-आलिया बने बेस्‍ट ऐक्‍टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट
Filmfare Awards 2020: जोया अख्‍तर की फिल्‍म 'गली बॉय' ने मचाया धमाल, रणवीर-आलिया बने बेस्‍ट ऐक्‍टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट