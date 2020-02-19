एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने ब्लैक ड्रेस में ढाया कहर, देखें उनकी तस्वीर

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) फिल्मों के अलावा सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। आए दिन वो अपने फैंस के साथ कुछ न कुछ शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में दीपिका पादुकोण की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दीपिका ब्लैक ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं।
Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020
दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से ब्लैक ड्रेस में एक के बाद एक तीन तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। दीपिका इस ब्लैक ड्रेस में फिल्मफेयर के अवॉर्ड जैसी दिख रही थीं। ब्लैक ड्रेस के साथ एक्ट्रेस ने ज्वैलरी भी कैरी की थी, जो उनपर खूब मैच खा रही थी। दीपिका की इन तस्वीरों को उनके फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। इन पर अब तक 10 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं।
बात करें दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्मों की तो वो जल्द ही अपने पति रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म '83' में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म में रणवीर सिंह कपिल देव का रोल प्ले कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दीपिका कपिल देव की पत्नी रोमी का किरदार निभाएंगी। दोनों शादी के बाद पहली बार किसी फिल्म में साथ काम कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इसमें दीपिका पादुकोण का रोल छोटा है। '83' 1983 में हुए वर्ल्ड कप में भारत को मिली जीत पर आधारित है।
To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm