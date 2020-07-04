Saroj Khan के निधन के बाद टेरेंस लुइस और Govinda ने किया उन्हें याद

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating Saroj Ji : An ode to a legend ! 🙏🏽😍 An Iron Lady who was not afraid to call a spade a spade! She was the only choreographer in the 90s n early 2000s where both the Producers n the SuperStars Revered n Feared her, with due respect ! I personally admired her grasp in being able to capture the mood of the music n her ability to interpret lyrics through dance n movement, transforming music n poetry into a heightened visual art! Sarojji was also the first Dance Masterji who worked so hard with her craft, that our film industry prior to 1988, hadn't even recognised it as a craft, till she came along n made them stand up on their feet ( literally n figuratively ) n take notice, giving her n the choreography department, due recognition in cinema! Such was the power of her work! Her biggest strength was her ability to transform the raunchiest lyrics and 'Dignify' it , with her artistic compositions ! In songs like Dhak Dhak and Choli ke Peeche, Sarojji with her beautiful muse Madhuri Dixit, who deserves credit too, created magic with her sheer brilliance n artistry, setting Gold Standards in Choreography ! Her work in cinema is a 'Bible of choreography' for me ! At a personal level, we shared a relationship of respect and her wit and candour was not everyone's cup of tea but I was besotted by her body of work and the power she exuded, so would take her punches with a pinch of salt! So besotted was I, that I would enjoy her rebukes... so smitten was I, that if she told me to get down on my knees n kiss her feet I would and that's asking way too much from me cause I rarely indulge in such heightened emotions! And yes I have to admit that if there is one person whose feet I have touched with genuine respect, then it would be her's, cause I come from a school of thought which has a very different take on respect n tokenism but we all have exceptions n Sarojji was that only exception! In my view, her epitaph would read "Here is an amazing woman who lived, loved, laboured n nurtured...Unabashed Unapologetic! " RIP #sarojkhan #doyen Let's celebrate her art, her spirit & let's keep her legacy alive ! Love n Respect! TL