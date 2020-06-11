हॉलीवुड फिल्म Aladdin की एक्ट्रेस Naomi Scott को समझ लिया था Deepika Padukone, जानकर हुईं बेहद खुश

View this post on Instagram

Where do I begin? First of all @menamassoud I love you forever, I cannot WAIT for people to see how bloody talented you are and how you were able to take such an iconic character and translate everything we loved about Aladdin and more. You are gonna knock people’s socks off. I’m so blessed to be on this journey with you. @willsmith, every time I think I couldn’t love you more you surprise me. The love & support that you’ve poured onto us is such a testament to the human you are. I feel so safe around you, you are the brightest light. Also I think this is my favourite performance of yours to date, (maybe other than the scene with Uncle Phil when your Dad leaves). @guyritchie, one of my favourite people. You are so authentic, you treat everyone with respect, you don’t care who they are. You say it like it is, but have the biggest heart to go with it, and you have the best wife in the world @jacquiritchie. I love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️