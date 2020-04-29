Irrfan Khan के निधन से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड, वीडियो में रो पड़े अनुपम, लता मंगेशकर, प्रियंका से लेकर अक्षय ने जताया दुख

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 29 Apr 2020, 02:16 PM IST
Irrfan Khan के निधन से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड, वीडियो में रो पड़े अनुपम, लता मंगेशकर, प्रियंका से लेकर अक्षय ने जताया दुख
Irrfan Khan Dies at 53

  • इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) के निधन से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड
  • वीडियो शेयर कर रो पड़े अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher)
  • लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने जताया शोक

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) ने 54 साल की उम्र में सभी को अलविदा कह दिया। बुधवार सुबह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में उनका निधन (Irrfan Khan Dies at 53) हो गया। इरफान की तबीयत अचानक मंगलवार को खराब हुई थी, उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही थी, कोलन इंफेक्शन के चलते उन्हें आईसीयू में एडमिट किया गया था। उनके निधन की खबर आते ही पूरा बॉलीवुड स्तब्ध है, सेलेब्स ट्वीट करके शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) ने इरफान के निधन की खबर सुनते ही एक वीडियो शेयर किया और वो रोने लगे। वहीं सेलेब्स से लेकर फैंस इरफान के जाने को बड़ा नुकसान बता रहे हैं। सबसे पहले फिल्ममेकर शूजित सरकार (Shoojit Sircar) ने उनके निधन की जानकारी अपने ट्विटर पर दी थी।

अनुपम खेर ने वीडियो शेयर कर कहा कि ये बहुत शॉकिंग है कि इरफान खान हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनका जाना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड का नुकसान नहीं बल्कि इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर भी बड़ी क्षति है। वो बहुत जल्दी चले गए, ये कोई उम्र नहीं थी।

लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) ने इरफान खान को गुणी बताते हुए उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी

अक्षय कुमार ने डरावनी खबर बताते हुए कहा हमने एक बेहतरीन अभिनेता को खो दिया है। भगवान उनके परिवार को इस मुश्किल घड़ी में दुख सहने की क्षमता दे।

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इरफान खान के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए ट्वीट किया- आप जो करिश्मा हर चीज में लेकर आते थे वो पूरा मैजिक था। आपने बहुत लोगों को प्रेरित किया है। आप बहुत याद आएंगे।

related story

इरफान खान के निधन पर आया परिवार का बयान, कहा- उन्होंने कई लड़ाईया लड़ी, वो अंत तक लड़ते रहे..
इरफान खान के निधन पर आया परिवार का बयान, कहा- उन्होंने कई लड़ाईया लड़ी, वो अंत तक लड़ते रहे..
Irrfan Khan के निधन पर शाहरुख खान ने पंक्तियां लिखकर दी श्रद्धांजलि, तो सलमान-आमिर ने लिखा इमोशनल ट्वीट
Irrfan Khan के निधन पर शाहरुख खान ने पंक्तियां लिखकर दी श्रद्धांजलि, तो सलमान-आमिर ने लिखा इमोशनल ट्वीट
Irrfan Khan के ​निधन पर पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह ने जताया शोक, सोशल मीडिया पर कही ये बड़ी बात
Irrfan Khan के ​निधन पर पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह ने जताया शोक, सोशल मीडिया पर कही ये बड़ी बात
आखिरी सांस से ठीक पहले अम्मा को याद कर इरफान ने कही थी ये बात! बहुत भावुक और दर्दभरे थे शब्द
आखिरी सांस से ठीक पहले अम्मा को याद कर इरफान ने कही थी ये बात! बहुत भावुक और दर्दभरे थे शब्द