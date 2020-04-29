Irrfan Khan के निधन से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड, वीडियो में रो पड़े अनुपम, लता मंगेशकर, प्रियंका से लेकर अक्षय ने जताया दुख

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan) ने 54 साल की उम्र में सभी को अलविदा कह दिया। बुधवार सुबह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में उनका निधन (Irrfan Khan Dies at 53) हो गया। इरफान की तबीयत अचानक मंगलवार को खराब हुई थी, उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही थी, कोलन इंफेक्शन के चलते उन्हें आईसीयू में एडमिट किया गया था। उनके निधन की खबर आते ही पूरा बॉलीवुड स्तब्ध है, सेलेब्स ट्वीट करके शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) ने इरफान के निधन की खबर सुनते ही एक वीडियो शेयर किया और वो रोने लगे। वहीं सेलेब्स से लेकर फैंस इरफान के जाने को बड़ा नुकसान बता रहे हैं। सबसे पहले फिल्ममेकर शूजित सरकार (Shoojit Sircar) ने उनके निधन की जानकारी अपने ट्विटर पर दी थी।





My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

अनुपम खेर ने वीडियो शेयर कर कहा कि ये बहुत शॉकिंग है कि इरफान खान हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनका जाना सिर्फ बॉलीवुड का नुकसान नहीं बल्कि इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर भी बड़ी क्षति है। वो बहुत जल्दी चले गए, ये कोई उम्र नहीं थी।





Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) ने इरफान खान को गुणी बताते हुए उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी





Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan n ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 29, 2020

अक्षय कुमार ने डरावनी खबर बताते हुए कहा हमने एक बेहतरीन अभिनेता को खो दिया है। भगवान उनके परिवार को इस मुश्किल घड़ी में दुख सहने की क्षमता दे।





Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इरफान खान के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए ट्वीट किया- आप जो करिश्मा हर चीज में लेकर आते थे वो पूरा मैजिक था। आपने बहुत लोगों को प्रेरित किया है। आप बहुत याद आएंगे।

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020