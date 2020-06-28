Sushant की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' पर Jacqueline Fernandez ने कहा- ये फिल्म देखना आसान नहीं होगा

View this post on Instagram

His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara