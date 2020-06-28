Sushant की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' पर Jacqueline Fernandez ने कहा- ये फिल्म देखना आसान नहीं होगा

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) 14 जून को इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए। सुशांत जाते-जाते अपने फैंस के लिए अपनी आखिरी फिल्म छोड़ गए। जिसका नाम है- 'दिल बेचारा' (Dil Bechara)। अब 'दिल बेचारा' की रिलीज डेट सामने आ गई है। इसका प्रीमियर 24 जुलाई को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर होगा। इस फिल्म को पोस्टर शेयर कर सुशांत के दोस्त उनकी आखिरी फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। अब हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस (Jacqueline Fernandez) ने भी इस फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर किया है।
जैकलीन फर्नांडिस (Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Dil Bechara Post) ने 'दिल बेचारा' का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए सुशांत के लिए एक इमोशनल मैसेज भी लिखा है। जैकलीन ने लिखा, "सुशांत के जाने से एक शून्य पैदा हो गया है। उसने मुझे सिखाया था कि मुश्किल समय में हमेशा सभी के साथ खड़े रहो। खुद मैं अगर कभी परेशान होती थी तो उसने मेरी काफी मदद की। अब उसकी आखिरी फिल्म देखना मेरे लिए आसान नहीं होगा। लेकिन मुझे विश्वास है कि सुशांत अपनी एक्टिंग से स्क्रीन को जगमगा देगा। ये बात मुझे शांति जरूर देगी।"
इसके साथ ही जैकलीन ने सुशांत के साथ डेब्यू कर रहीं संजना संघी (Sanjana Sanghi) की भी हिम्मत बढ़ाई है। उन्होंने संजना को उनकी पहली फिल्म के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। जैकलीन ने ये भी कहा कि संजना को सुशांत के रूप सबसे बेहतरीन को स्टार मिला था। उनका ये पोस्ट अब सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है।
View this post on Instagram
His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara
आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले संजना संघी ने लोगों द्वारा फिल्म को बड़े पर्दे पर अपील के लिए एक भावुक कर देने वाला वॉइस नोट शेयर किया था। संजना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Sanjana Sanghi Voice Note) से एक वॉइस नोट शेयर किया है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि सुशांत को एक बार फिर देखने की लोगों की लालसा उन्हें छू गई है। फिल्म की पूरी टीम ने ढाई साल तक अपने खून और पसीना एक साथ बहाया हैं और एक मास्टरपीस तैयार किया हैं। उन्हें आशा है कि यह फिल्म उन्हें पसंद आएगी।
संजना ने आगे कहा था, 'अपने आप को, इस जिद से, रिहा कर देते है ना? इन मुश्किलों, को थोड़ा आसान कर देते हैं ना। ब्लॉकबस्टर बनानी है, तो यह आपके प्यार से बन जाएगी! हमेशा बॉक्स ऑफिस की जरूरत नहीं है ना? स्क्रीन का आकार मत देखिए, इसके बजाए अपने दिल के आकार को जितना चाहे बढ़ा बना सकते हैं, जितना चाहे प्यार दे सकते हैं।'
View this post on Instagram
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial