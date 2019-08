View this post on Instagram

🌳💧can we draw our consciousness to the fact that we are all connected? What we do to the environment, we do to ourselves. This month @feminaweddingtimes focuses on making our celebrations sustainable. #MakeItGreen Photographer: @rohanshrestha Hair and make-up: @harryrajput64 Outfits and styling: @anitadongre Earrings and Ring : @anitadongrepinkcity Bracelets : @jet_gems Location: @jadegardenbanquets Floral backdrop: @champsfleur