ये क्या! करीना कपूर ने की प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तारीफ, एक वक्त हुआ करती थीं दुश्मन

View this post on Instagram

what r ur plans for today? Are you ready for Naina..? #AngreziMedium in cinemas now. Book your tickets ! link in bio @maddockfilms ❤️ . @kareenakapoorkhan for #angrezimedium Makeup by @puneetbsaini Hair by @yiannitsapatori Styled by @lakshmilehr @anaitashroffadajania Agency @versis_entertainment Managed by @poonamdamania @nainas89