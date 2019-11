बेडरूम में इस लड़की के साथ पकड़े गए कार्तिक आर्यन, वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल

View this post on Instagram

Found the take of this cute little boy which I had done a few years ago. Look at him now. Had found it a while back in my #MCCC @mukeshchhabracc auditions. What better day to post it than his birthday. Happy Birthday @kartikaaryan May you keep shining the brightest. Just remember guys hardwork and dedication always pays off! God bless you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Please Note : Irony of this is the brand he auditioned for then and didn’t work for him , he ENDORSES it now!!! #cadbury .... And you can guess the music.