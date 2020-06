Katrina Kaif की लेटेस्ट फोटो ने बढ़ाया सोशल मीडिया का तापमान, 14 लाख लोगों ने किया लाइक

View this post on Instagram

• @kaybykatrina “The fastest route to looking camera ready for me is to enhance my makeup with a dab of loose powder. The Kay beauty loose powder is my go-to product to achieve that high definition finish. I think of a setting as a wonder tool that locks your makeup in place. So if you’re on the lookout for that one product that will help you stay ultra-set for hours - this is the one” 💓 Exclusively available at Nykaa.com 🙌🏻 #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #KayLoosePowder #NewLaunch #SetItRight