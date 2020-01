फिल्म स्लमडॉग मिलियनेर का कलाकार झुग्गी में रहने को हुआ मजबूर,ऑस्कर जीतने के बाद भी नही मिली पहचान

View this post on Instagram

"what the hell can a slumdog possibly know?" SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008): while jamal answers questions on "who wants to be a millionaire", flashbacks ensue to show you how he got there, and how he knows the answers that lead to his miraculous win. //man does this movie have a special little place in my heart. i love every minute of this film. i've always been a sucker for an underdog story, and this one is jam packed with heart and wit (not to mention dev patel). a must watch.