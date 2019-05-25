पीएम मोदी का फिर छलका बॉलीवुड प्रेम, ताबड़तोड़ ट्वीट कर सलमान से लेकर शाहरुख को कही ये बात
Amit Kumar Singh
Publish: May, 25 2019 02:52:08 (IST)
पीएम मोदी का फिर छलका बॉलीवुड प्रेम, ताबड़तोड़ ट्वीट कर सलमान से लेकर शाहरुख को कही ये बात
pm-narendra-modi-said-thank-you-to-bollywood-actors

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के परिणाम ( Loksabha Election 2019 Result ) आने के बाद से फिल्मी सितारें पीएम को विश कर रहे हैं।

पूरी दुनिया से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ( Prime Minister Narendra modi ) को उनके करिश्माई जीत की बधाईयां मिल रही हैं। बॉलीवुड भी मोदी को शुभकामनाएं देने में पीछे नहीं है। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के परिणाम ( Loksabha election 2019 Result ) आने के बाद से फिल्मी सितारें पीएम को विश कर रहे हैं। हाल में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इन सभी स्टार्स का आभार व्यक्त किया।

pm-narendra-modi-said-thank-you-to-bollywood-actors

नरेन्द्र मोदी ( Narendra Modi ) ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करते हुए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का शुक्रिया अदा किया और भविष्य में भी इसी तरह के रिश्ते बनाए रखने की बात कही। इन कलाकारों में अनुपम खेर, शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान, कार्तिक आर्यन, माधुरी दीक्षित, अनुष्का शर्मा, कैलाश खेर, एआर रहमान, मोहनलाल, अक्षय कुमार, राजकुमार राव और रजनीकांत जैसे बड़े स्टार्स शामिल हैं। देखिए प्रधानमंत्री के सभी ट्वीट्स जिसमें उन्होंने फिल्मी जगत के सितारों का शुक्रिया अदा किया है।

अलादीन' के सामने थम गई 'पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी' की रफ्तार, कमा डाले इतने करोड़, किसी ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा होगा

 

related story

मोदी के शपथ समारोह में नहीं दिखे ये फिल्मी सितारें, शाहरुख-सलमान तो तो इनविटेशन के बाद भी नहीं हुए शामिल, जानिए क्या है माजरा
मोदी के शपथ समारोह में नहीं दिखे ये फिल्मी सितारें, शाहरुख-सलमान तो तो इनविटेशन के बाद भी नहीं हुए शामिल, जानिए क्या है माजरा
मोदी को बधाई देते वक्त विवेक ओबेरॉय से हुई बड़ी गलती! बना मजाक, सलमान खान को हुआ फायदा
मोदी को बधाई देते वक्त विवेक ओबेरॉय से हुई बड़ी गलती! बना मजाक, सलमान खान को हुआ फायदा
इस बड़ी वजह से सनी देओल ने एक्टिंग छोड़ पॉलिटिक्स में रखा कदम, भाई अभय देओल ने बातों ही बातों में खोले कई राज
इस बड़ी वजह से सनी देओल ने एक्टिंग छोड़ पॉलिटिक्स में रखा कदम, भाई अभय देओल ने बातों ही बातों में खोले कई राज
Video: विवेक ओबेरॉय ने लगाई चाय की दुकान

Video: विवेक ओबेरॉय ने लगाई चाय की दुकान
लगातार बढ़ रही है PM NARENDRA MODI की कमाई, तीसरे दिन फिल्म ने BOX OFFICE पर मचाया धमाल
लगातार बढ़ रही है PM NARENDRA MODI की कमाई, तीसरे दिन फिल्म ने BOX OFFICE पर मचाया धमाल
चुनाव जीतते ही बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने रखी पीएम मोदी के सामने ये 3 डिमांड, पूरी कर दी तो बन जाएंगे 'हीरो'
चुनाव जीतते ही बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने रखी पीएम मोदी के सामने ये 3 डिमांड, पूरी कर दी तो बन जाएंगे 'हीरो'
PM NARENDRA MODI BOX OFFICE DAY 2: विवेक ओबेरॉय की खुली किस्मत, पहले दिन के धीमी शुरुआत के बाद फिल्म ने कमाए इतने करोड़
PM NARENDRA MODI BOX OFFICE DAY 2: विवेक ओबेरॉय की खुली किस्मत, पहले दिन के धीमी शुरुआत के बाद फिल्म ने कमाए इतने करोड़
पीएम मोदी से एक्ट्रेस की गुहार, कहा- इस धर्म के लोग पैदा करते हैं बहुत सारे बच्चे, लगे लगाम
पीएम मोदी से एक्ट्रेस की गुहार, कहा- इस धर्म के लोग पैदा करते हैं बहुत सारे बच्चे, लगे लगाम
इस अदाकारा ने शेयर किया खतरनाक वीडियो, गोरक्षक कर रहे लोगों की पिटाई, सरकार से कहा- 'ये सब अब बंद करो...
इस अदाकारा ने शेयर किया खतरनाक वीडियो, गोरक्षक कर रहे लोगों की पिटाई, सरकार से कहा- 'ये सब अब बंद करो...