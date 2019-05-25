पीएम मोदी का फिर छलका बॉलीवुड प्रेम, ताबड़तोड़ ट्वीट कर सलमान से लेकर शाहरुख को कही ये बात

पूरी दुनिया से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ( Prime Minister Narendra modi ) को उनके करिश्माई जीत की बधाईयां मिल रही हैं। बॉलीवुड भी मोदी को शुभकामनाएं देने में पीछे नहीं है। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के परिणाम ( Loksabha election 2019 Result ) आने के बाद से फिल्मी सितारें पीएम को विश कर रहे हैं। हाल में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इन सभी स्टार्स का आभार व्यक्त किया।

नरेन्द्र मोदी ( Narendra Modi ) ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करते हुए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का शुक्रिया अदा किया और भविष्य में भी इसी तरह के रिश्ते बनाए रखने की बात कही। इन कलाकारों में अनुपम खेर, शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान, कार्तिक आर्यन, माधुरी दीक्षित, अनुष्का शर्मा, कैलाश खेर, एआर रहमान, मोहनलाल, अक्षय कुमार, राजकुमार राव और रजनीकांत जैसे बड़े स्टार्स शामिल हैं। देखिए प्रधानमंत्री के सभी ट्वीट्स जिसमें उन्होंने फिल्मी जगत के सितारों का शुक्रिया अदा किया है।

Humbled the affection, @AnupamPKher. Please thank your mother for the blessings and confidence she has placed in us.



I assure her, and every citizen of India that we will work even harder to fulfil the aspirations of our citizens. https://t.co/wxPC59kfs2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Thank you @MadhuriDixit. Our efforts to transform lives and make India more developed continue with renewed vigour. https://t.co/ksvbUtQpZb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Thank you @ajaydevgn. It is an honour to serve 130 crore Indians and work for the empowerment of the poor. https://t.co/nXKUBDmIkS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Thank you. I appreciate your good wishes @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/Vlfz6T7nNn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @iamsrk. Looking forward to building on the work done in the last five years to fulfil people's aspirations. https://t.co/tsHzq1ijVS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @arrahman. Will leave no stone unturned in building an India that is strong, prosperous and progressive. https://t.co/vEAycwWd3T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you @ActorMadhavan. I cherish your good wishes and kind words. https://t.co/ifMGOy7QkM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Thank you very much @Riteishd .



The trust that young India has reposed in us inspires us. https://t.co/Bv1lAUuhJ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Thank you @akshaykumar. We are fully committed to providing good governance that leads to empowerment of every citizen and furthers prosperity in our society. https://t.co/vqTIBzkg75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019