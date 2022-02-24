प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रवीना टंडन को लिखी चिट्ठी, जानिए उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस से क्या कहा

रवीना टंडन के पिता और फिल्ममेकर रवि टंडन का हाल ही में 11 फरवरी को निधन हो गया और आज यानी गुरुवार को उनकी तेरहवीं थी। वह 86 साल के थे। रवीना के परिवार, प्रशंसरों और दोस्तों ने शोक व्यक्त किया।
नई दिल्ली
Published: February 24, 2022 11:38:42 pm
रविना टंडन ने प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा भेजी गई इस चिट्ठी को अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर अलग से एक पोस्ट भी शेयर किया है। इसे शेयर करते वक्त उन्होंने लिखा, "आपकी तरह के शब्दों के लिए धन्यवाद सर। @narendramodi जी ने सच कहा.. वे बहुमुखी कार्यों की विरासत छोड़ गए हैं।"
Today being Papa’s terhvin” the 13 day,they say,this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode.I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us.A gentleman director.He was and is,truly Loved. pic.twitter.com/rub5FpfUnH— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2022
गौरतलब है कि दिवंगत रवि टंडन एक फिल्म निर्देशक और निर्माता थे। उन्होंने 'खेल खेल में', 'अनहोनी', 'नजराना', 'मजबूर', 'खुद-दार' और 'जिंदगी' सहित कई हिट फिल्मों का निर्देशन किया था।
Thank you for your kind words Sir 🙏🏻. @narendramodi ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5OVUVcdEGX— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2022
बड़ी खबरें