प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रवीना टंडन को लिखी चिट्ठी, जानिए उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस से क्या कहा

रवीना टंडन के पिता और फिल्ममेकर रवि टंडन का हाल ही में 11 फरवरी को निधन हो गया और आज यानी गुरुवार को उनकी तेरहवीं थी। वह 86 साल के थे। रवीना के परिवार, प्रशंसरों और दोस्तों ने शोक व्यक्त किया।

Published: February 24, 2022 11:38:42 pm

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के जाने माने डायरेक्टर और एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन के पिता रवि टंडन के निधन की जानकारी एक्ट्रेस ने खुद एक सोशल मीडिया पर के द्वारा अपने फैंस को दी थी। इस पर कई हस्तियों ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया था। आज रवि टंडन की तेहरवीं के मौके पर एक्ट्रेस ने एक बार फिर से एक भावुक पोस्ट शेयर किया है, जिसके साथ ही पीएम मोदी का शोक पत्र भी साझा किया है।


रवीना ने इस पोस्ट में अपने पापा की कुछ तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं, जिनमें से एक में वह उनके गोद में नजर आ रही हैं। इस पोस्ट के साथ रवीना टंडन ने लिखा है, 'आज पापा की तेरहवीं है, 13वां दिन... वे कहते हैं कि ये वो दिन है जब एक आत्मा अपने सभी बंधनों को छोड़कर स्वर्ग में विश्राम करने के लिए निकल पड़ती है। मैं आप सभी को उन्हें प्यार देने के लिए और हमें सपोर्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद देती हूं। एक जेंटलमैन डायरेक्टर, वह थे और हैं, सच्चा प्यार।'
चिट्ठी में, प्रधानमंत्री ने परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की और कहा कि वह रवि टंडन के निधन से दुखी हैं।

रविना टंडन ने प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा भेजी गई इस चिट्ठी को अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर अलग से एक पोस्ट भी शेयर किया है। इसे शेयर करते वक्त उन्होंने लिखा, "आपकी तरह के शब्दों के लिए धन्यवाद सर। @narendramodi जी ने सच कहा.. वे बहुमुखी कार्यों की विरासत छोड़ गए हैं।"
गौरतलब है कि दिवंगत रवि टंडन एक फिल्म निर्देशक और निर्माता थे। उन्होंने 'खेल खेल में', 'अनहोनी', 'नजराना', 'मजबूर', 'खुद-दार' और 'जिंदगी' सहित कई हिट फिल्मों का निर्देशन किया था।

