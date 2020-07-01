Salman, Akshay से लेकर 50 के दशक के ये सितारे रहे हैं दिल फेक आशिक, रोमांस को लेकर हमेशा रहे सुर्खियों में..

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में हमेशा से रोमांटिक फिल्मों(Romantic films) को अपना अलग क्रेज रहा है, ऐसे सीन्स को दर्शक काफी पसंद भी करते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि रील लाइफ में रोमांटिक स्टार रीयल लाइफ में भी रोमांस की कहानियां लिखते रहे हैं। फिर चाहे सलमान खान (Salman Khan) हों या रणबीर कपूर, अक्षय कुमार हों या फिर रितिक रोशन हों। ये सभी एक्टर फिल्मों के अलावा अपनी निजी ज़िंदगी में भी रोमांस को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहे हैं। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है कि केवल आज के स्टार ही रोमांस करते रहे हैं। अगर 40 और 50 के
अक्षय कुमार
कमाई के मामले में नंबर वन एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar)अपने लाजवाब अभिनय के साथ अपने अफेयर्स को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में रहे हैं। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की कई एक्ट्रेसेस के साथ उनके (akshay kumar relationships)रिलेशनशिप के किस्से सुनने को मिलते रहे हैं। आयशा जुल्का, पूजा बत्रा, रवीना टंडन, शिल्पा शेट्टी, ट्विंकल खन्ना से लेकर रेखा तक का नाम (6 Alleged Love Affairs Of Akshay Kumar)उनके साथ जोड़ कर सुनने को मिलता रहता रहा है। आखीर में अक्षय कुमार की शादी ट्विंकल खन्ना के साथ जब हुई तब इन खबरों पर विराम लगा।
सलमान खान
अपनी ज़िंदगी के 50 बसंत देख चुके सलमान खान(salman khan relationships)आज भी कुंवारे हैं, सलमान के नाम के साथ जुड़ने वाली लिस्ट काफी लंबी चौड़ी है, जैसे उनकी फिल्में सुर्खियां बटोरती हैं वैसे ही सलमान के अफेयर के किस्से भी चर्चा में रहते हैं। (6 Girlfriends Of Salman Khan)संगीता बिजलानी, सोमी अली, ऐश्वर्या राय, कैटरीना कैफ, डेजी शाह, यूलिया वंतूर ये तो कुछ-एक नाम है लेकिन लिस्ट अभी और लंबी है।
रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर( Ranbir Kapoor's love affairs)में चॉकलेटी चेहरे वाले स्टार के रूप में जाने जाते हैं, मौजूदा दौर की एक्टर्स के सामने उनकी दिल फेक आशिक वाली पहचान है। आज सबको पता है कि वो आलिया भट्ट को डेट कर रहे हैं, जब पिता रिषी कपूर की मौत हुई उस समय आलिया ही सबसे करीब नज़र आईं थी। चर्चा यह भी है कि जल्द ही ये दोनों शादी के बंधन में भी बंधने वाले हैं। इससे पहले दीपिका पादुकोण और कैटरीना कैफ व नरगिस फाखरी का नाम भी उनके साथ जुड़ा था।
When documentary filmmaker Danny Ben-Moshe started his research on the history of Indian films and the history of its earliest female stars, little did he know that not only did most Indians not know that actress Nadira was a Jew, there were other Jewish women in early Indian cinema who paved the way for actresses to enter the film industry! . . . . Florence Ezekiel Nadira was a Baghdadi Jew, hailing from Nagpada, South Mumbai, a predominantly Muslim and Jewish locality. She rose to fame with the 1952 film Aan playing the role of a Rajput princess opposite Dilip Kumar, but it was with the 1955 movie Shri 420 that she became a household name and a sensation with the chartbuster song "Mudh Mudh Ke Naa Dekh". She reigned supreme in the 1950s and 60s as the bold and boisterous vamp or temptress who led the men to ruin. . . . . . By the 1970s Nadira started accepting character roles, her most notable performance was the Anglo-Indian mother in the 1975 film "Julie," for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. . . . . . Despite having a great run at the box office from the 1950s to 2000 and her financial successes (Nadira was one of the first Indian actresses to own a Rolls Royce) she led a lonely life with her books and her housekeeper as companions in her later years. Her Library was well stocked with the works of Shakespeare, Adolf Hitler, Vivekananda, and subjects of World War II, Judaism, and Philosophy. . . . . . . . . . #nadira #shri420 #rajkapoor #aan #dilipkumar #goldenera #oldbollywood #oldhindisongs #oldbollywoodfan #retrobollywood #vintage #instabollywood #bollywoodclassics #bollywoodflashbacks #legends #oldmovies #oldisgold #bollywoodactors #bollywoodactresses #indiancinema #hindicinema #films #instamelody #retrobollywood #retro #classicbollywood #goldenera #bollywoodclassics #evergreen #hindimusic #latamangeshkar #musiclegends #films
शोमैन राजकपूर
बॉलीवुड के पहले शोमैन राजकपूर जिनकी जिदगी में भी कई एक्ट्रेस आईं, उनकी पहचान भी दिल फेक आशिक की थी। महज 19 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने कृष्णा संग विवाह कर या था। लेकिन शादी के बाद फिर उनके और नर्गिस के रोमांस के किस्से सुनने को मिले थे। इतना ही नहीं उनका नाम वैजयंती माला के साथ भी जुड़ा था।
दिलीप कुमार
ट्रेजेडी किंग के नाम से मशहूर दिलीप कुमार का नाम भी उस दौर की कई मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेस के साथ जुड़े थे लेकिन खुद की उर से कफी छोटी सायरा बानो संग दिलीप कुमार ने शादी की थी। दिलीप कुमार के रोमांस की चर्चा कामिनी कौशल, मधुबाला, वैजयंती माला और वहीदा रहमान के साथ भी सुनने को मिली थी।
Dev Anand held the record for the most solo hero Hindi films starting from 1957 - when Dev already had 40 solo hero films and by 1985 he had 90 solo hero films, which was the maximum by a Hindi hero. Rajesh Khanna broke Dev Anand's record in 1987 as by end of the year 1987, Rajesh Khanna became the only Hindi hero with maximum solo hero films (ie. film where whole film revolves around his character and others support his character) with 92 released films and with 14 two hero released films. ________________________________ Follow for more @isa.productions 🎥 @theindianschoolofacting 🎬 ________________________________ • • • #dilipkumar #dharmendra #amitabhbachchan #bollywood #hemamalini #rekha #sairabanu #rajeshkhanna #rajkapoor #sridevi #vinodkhanna #rishikapoor #zeenataman #amritasingh #jayaprada #parveenbabi #jeetendra #akshaykumar #anilkapoor #mithunchakraborty #dimplekapadia #govinda #salmankhan #s #meenakshiseshadri #madhubala #neetusingh #saraalikhan #vyjayanthimala #bhfyp
देव आनंद
बॉलीवुड के सदाबहार हीरो देव आनंद जिनके बारे में यह मशहूर है कि उनके पीछे लड़किया जान तक देदेती थीं। उनके भी रोमांस के किस्से खूब सुखियों में रहे हैं। कहते हैं सुरैया को वे दिल से चाहते थे लेकिन इस रिश्ते की डोर काफी छोटी साबित हुई। सुरैया से रिश्ता खत्म होने के बाद वो कल्पना कार्तिक के रोमांस में रंग गए संग शुरू हुआ. जीनत अमान के साथ भी उनके लिंकअप की खबरें आईं. देव आनंद ने आखिरकार कल्पना कार्तिक संग शादी रचाई।