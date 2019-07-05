प्रेग्नेंसी के 9वें महीने में समीरा ने अंडर वाटर कराया ऐसा फोटोशूट, किसी भी एक्ट्रेस ने पहले नहीं किया ऐसा

प्रेग्नेंट समीरा रेड्डी का पानी के अंदर फोटोशूट, पहली बार ऐसा देखने को मिला होगा....
बॉलीवुड में इन दिनों प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान के फोटोशूट कराने का चलन खूब बढ़ रहा है। हर एक्ट्रेस अपने प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान अलग-अलग फोटोशूट करा रही हैं। बता दें कि बॉलीवुड की टॉप हीरोइन में शुमार करीना कपूर और शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत भी अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान ऐसे ही फोटोशूट करा चुकी हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में एक्ट्रेस समीरा रेड्डी का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। वह दूसरी बार मां बनने वाली हैं। हाल ही में रेड्डी ने अंडरवॉटर फोटोशूट करवाया है जोकि चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting ! 🌟Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ . #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #natural #water #keepingitreal . 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @kairesortwear #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman mom #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #blessed
समीरा ने कराया अंडर वाटर फोटोशूट
दरअसल, ऐसा कम ही देखने को मिलता है कि किसी एक्ट्रेस ने प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान अंडर वाटर फोटोशूट कराया हो। लेकिन समीरा रेड्डी ने ऐसा ही किया है। सामने आई तस्वीरों में समीरा पानी के अंदर फोटोशूट करा रही हैं और फोटोशूट उनकी फोटोज क्लिक करते नजर आ रहे हैं। हैरतअंगेज बात तो यह है कि इस फोटोशूट की सामने आई तस्वीरों में समीरा ने ऐसे—ऐसे एंगल से फोटोशूट कराया है कि एक प्रेग्नेंट लेडी ऐसा सोच भी नहीं सकती। इन तस्वीरों में समीरा पर्पल और ग्रीन कलर के स्विम सूट में नजर आ रही हैं।
View this post on Instagram
She is water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you & deep enough to save you #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @nidhimunim #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #picoftheday
फैंस को बेहद पसंद आ रहा है समीरा लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट
सामने आई समीरा के लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट की तस्वीरों को उनके फैंस भी खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'बेबी को रिस्क में मत डालिए मैम। बता दें, समीरा प्रेगनेंसी के 9वें महीने में हैं और इस अवस्था को एन्जॉय कर रही हैं। बता दें कि समीरा रेड्डी सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टिव हैं। ये फोटोशूट शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा-प्रेग्नेंसी के 9 वें महीने में वे बंप की खूबसूरती का जश्न मनाना चाहती थी। समीरा ने कहा कि ऐसे वक्त में महिलाएं बहुत थकावट महसूस करती हैं। कमजोर और डरी हुईं महसूस करती हैं। ऐसे में ये फोटोशूट शेयर करने से उनमें सकारात्मकता फील होगी।
View this post on Instagram
Reflecting ! 🌟Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ . #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #natural #water #keepingitreal . 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @kairesortwear #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman mom #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #blessed
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!🌟 I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you ❤️🤗 #bts 📷 @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu . . #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #bikini