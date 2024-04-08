लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर संजय दत्त ने दिया हिंट, कहा- ‘मैं राजनीति में शामिल…’

राजनीति में शामिल होने की खबरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पीबॉलीवुड और टेलीविजन के कई स्टार ने राजनीति की दुनिया में कदम रख दिया है। कंगना रनौत से लेकर अरुण गोविल ने पॉलिटिकल पार्टी ज्वाइन कर ली है। अब इन सबके बीच खबर आ रही थी कि संजय दत्त भी राजनीति की दुनिया में कदम रखने वाले हैं। एक्टर ने अब राजनीति में शामिल होने की खबरों पर चुप्पी तोड़ दी है।
I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news…— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024