लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर संजय दत्त ने दिया हिंट, कहा- 'मैं राजनीति में शामिल…' | Sanjay dutt spoke about joining politics and contesting lok sabha elec
लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर संजय दत्त ने दिया हिंट, कहा- ‘मैं राजनीति में शामिल…’

locationमुंबईPublished: Apr 08, 2024 07:18:11 pm

Swati Tiwari

लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 को लेकर संजय दत्त ने तोड़ी चुप्पी। एक्टर ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी जानकारी।

संजय दत्त ने अपने एक्टिंग से लोगों के बीच अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई है। मुन्नाभाई एमबीबीएस में अपनी दमदार एक्टिंग से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग छाप छोड़ी है। जब विलेन के किरदार में जब खतरनाक और खूंखार रूप धारण किया तो हर कोई कांप उठा। अब एक्टर को लेकर ये खबर आ रही थी कि वो जल्द ही राजनीति में एंट्री ले सकते हैं। अब इसे लेकर एक्टर ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है।

राजनीति में शामिल होने की खबरों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

बॉलीवुड और टेलीविजन के कई स्टार ने राजनीति की दुनिया में कदम रख दिया है। कंगना रनौत से लेकर अरुण गोविल ने पॉलिटिकल पार्टी ज्वाइन कर ली है। अब इन सबके बीच खबर आ रही थी कि संजय दत्त भी राजनीति की दुनिया में कदम रखने वाले हैं। एक्टर ने अब राजनीति में शामिल होने की खबरों पर चुप्पी तोड़ दी है।

 

एक्स पर पोस्ट कर दी जानकारी

संजय दत्त अपने आधिकारिक एक्स अकाउंट पर पोस्ट लिखा, "मैं राजनीति में शामिल होने की सभी अफवाहों को यहीं पर रोकना चाहता हूं। मैं कोई पार्टी ज्वाइन नहीं कर रहा हूं और ना ही चुनाव लड़ रहा हूं। अगर मैं कभी राजनीति में जाने का निर्णय लेता हूं, तो इसकी घोषणा सबसे पहले मैं खुद करूंगा। जो भी मेरे बारे में खबरें आ रही हैं, उन पर यकीन ना करें"।

