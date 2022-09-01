Shah Rukh Khan ने जोर-शोर से मनाया गणेश उत्सव, लोग बोले- 'Secular Indian'

जो हर रात अपने घर चला जाता है, चार लोगों में आपका नाम नहीं लेता, उससे क्यों रिश्ता रखना? जब Rekha के लिए Jaya Bachchan ने कही थी ये बात
Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022
Before uttering a word that you are doing this now....it's effect of boycott or criticism towards Bollywood... Shut up. He does Ganesh puja every year. Here's last year post. https://t.co/BWANUZn0CK— A (@CluelessEra) August 31, 2022
उनके इस पोस्ट पर कई कमेंट्स देखे जा सकते हैं, जिनमें फैंस उनको गणेश उत्सव की शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं, लेकिन वहीं कुछ यूजर्स कमेंट्स में उनको 'सेक्युलर इंडियन' भी बता रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने उनके ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'एक शब्द भी कहने से पहले कि आप अभी ऐसा कर रहे हैं...ये बायकॉट का डर है या बॉलीवुड के लिए आलोचना करने पर चुप रहने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। वे हर साल गणेश पूजा करते हैं। ये है पिछले साल की पोस्ट।' वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा 'देश में होने वाले मुद्दों पर चुप्पीसाध लेते हो और अपनी जरूरत पर दूसरे पक्ष को खुश रखने के लिए इस तरह के ढोंग करते हो... सेक्युलर इंडियन'।
You Muslim or Hindu ? Please confirm .— Elahi.eth | o0oo0o.eth | _HugoBoss.eth (@bosselahi) August 31, 2022
वहीं अगर एक्टर के काम की बात की जाए तो, उनके इस समय उनके पास कई सारे बड़े प्रॉजेक्ट्स हैं, जिनकी शूटिंग को लेकर वो काफी बिजी चल रहे हैं। उनके पास 'पठान' के अलावा 'जवान', 'डंकी' और 'डॉन 3' जैसे फिल्में हैं, जिनकी शूटिंग वो बैक टू बैक कर रहे हैं। उनकी ये सभी फिल्में अलगे साल तक रिली होगीं। इसके अलावा वो आलिया भट्ट और रणबीर कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'ब्रम्हास्त्र' में भी एक अहम कैमियो करने जा रहे हैं, जिसके लिए उनके फैंस काफी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फिल्म इसी महीने 9 तारिख को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है।