Shah Rukh Khan ने जोर-शोर से मनाया गणेश उत्सव, लोग बोले- 'Secular Indian'

शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) ने बुद्धवार को अपने छोटे बेटे अबराम खान (Abram Khan) के साथ अपने घर में भगवान गणेश का भव्य स्वागत किया, जिसकी फोटो-वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। वहीं यूजर्स भी कमेंट्स कर ट्रोल करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं।

Published: September 01, 2022 10:12:47 am

बॉलीवुड से लेकर अपने फैंस के दिलों पर राज करने वाले किंग शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्मों की शूटिंग को लेकर काफी बिजी चल रहे हैं। फैंस भी उनकी फिल्मों के रिलीज होने का वेट कर रहे हैं। अपनी फिल्म 'पठान' से किंग खान 4 साल बाल बड़े पर्दे पर वापसी कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच उन्होंने बुद्धवार को गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर हर साल की तरह इस साल भी भगवान गणेश का अपने परिवार के साथ जोर-शोर से घर में स्वागत किया। इस दौरान उनका सबसे छोटे बेटा अबराम खान (Abram Khan) पूरे उत्सव के दौरान उनके साथ ही नजर आया।
साथ ही उनकी गणेस उत्सव की फोटो-वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं, जिनको लेकर यूजर्स अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। जहां एक तरह उनके फैंस उनकी खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं, तो ट्रोलर्स उनको ट्रोल करने से भी बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। साथ ही शाहरुख ने भी भगवान गणेश की मुर्ति साझा की है, जिसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा कि 'मैंने अपने घर में लिटिल वन के साथ गणपति जी का स्वागत किया. अपने सपनों को जियो। सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं!'। उनके द्वारा साझा की गई फोटो को उनके फैंस का खूब प्यार मिल रहा है, लेकिन ऐसे में ट्रोलर्स भी उनकी खूब टांग खिंच रहे हैं।

उनके इस पोस्ट पर कई कमेंट्स देखे जा सकते हैं, जिनमें फैंस उनको गणेश उत्सव की शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं, लेकिन वहीं कुछ यूजर्स कमेंट्स में उनको 'सेक्युलर इंडियन' भी बता रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने उनके ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'एक शब्द भी कहने से पहले कि आप अभी ऐसा कर रहे हैं...ये बायकॉट का डर है या बॉलीवुड के लिए आलोचना करने पर चुप रहने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। वे हर साल गणेश पूजा करते हैं। ये है पिछले साल की पोस्ट।' वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा 'देश में होने वाले मुद्दों पर चुप्पीसाध लेते हो और अपनी जरूरत पर दूसरे पक्ष को खुश रखने के लिए इस तरह के ढोंग करते हो... सेक्युलर इंडियन'।

वहीं अगर एक्टर के काम की बात की जाए तो, उनके इस समय उनके पास कई सारे बड़े प्रॉजेक्ट्स हैं, जिनकी शूटिंग को लेकर वो काफी बिजी चल रहे हैं। उनके पास 'पठान' के अलावा 'जवान', 'डंकी' और 'डॉन 3' जैसे फिल्में हैं, जिनकी शूटिंग वो बैक टू बैक कर रहे हैं। उनकी ये सभी फिल्में अलगे साल तक रिली होगीं। इसके अलावा वो आलिया भट्ट और रणबीर कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'ब्रम्हास्त्र' में भी एक अहम कैमियो करने जा रहे हैं, जिसके लिए उनके फैंस काफी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फिल्म इसी महीने 9 तारिख को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है।

